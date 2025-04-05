Top 5 Baseball Players Who Should Be in the Hall of Fame and Their Cards
Spring is here, and so is baseball. There is honestly not a better sound than the ball hitting a wooden bat, or a 90 MPH fastball smacking the leather of a catcher's glove. Fans flock to their hometown ballpark, order a couple of hot dogs, some popcorn, hoping to see something special. Fans alike hoping to see Shohei Ohtani doing something never seen before to Paul Skenes being a magician on the mound.
Then, in the stands is where magic happens. Talk of players of the past, versus the players of today. Arguments over the rules, and out vs safe. Whatever the subject is, strangers, families, and friends all bond over the game.
A lot of times, talks end up being about certain players, and if they are going to be a future hall of famer. This is where legends are cemented in history. Getting into the MLB Hall of Fame may be the hardest honor to achieve in all sports. Players need to gain 75% or more of the votes, to be elected.
Over the years, MLB has been under fire with who and who shouldnt be in the hall. With betting scandals, and steroid allegations, major league baseball has left out some of the greatest players of all time from achieving the greatest honor.
The Baseball Hall of Fame is a museum. And within the museum are artifacts, and written documents representing history. It's a place that you can gain knowledge of the game, gain appreciation of the players of the past, and hear stories of legends before you. Its a place where families and friends can get together, talk about where they were where a certain record was broken, and share memories. Currently in Cooperstown (NY), you can argue that the greatest all-around player, the greatest hitter, and greatest pitcher of all time are missing from their list.
I personally believe despite what they may have done in the past, on the field is where they should be judged. And ultimately, this is just a game. With that said, here are my top 5 players who should be enshrined in the baseball hall of fame.
5. Manny Ramirez:
This man was an absolute juggernaut of a player. With his goofy demeaner, and don't care attitude, he would completely fool pitchers, setting them up for a pitch he wanted. Not many players could hit for power and average like Manny. A career .312 hitter, he had almost as many doubles (547) as home runs (555). An absolute RBI machine, Manny ended up knocking in 1831, which is good for 20th of all time. Ramirez finished his career with 12 all-star appearances and was a 2X world series champion. Per Cardladder.com his 1992 Upper Deck RC PSA 10 can be had for only $20-30.
Rodriguez was an absolute joy to watch. At 6'3 and 230 lbs you would could mistaken him for a linebacker, or a first baseman. Rodriguez would play the first half of his career at shortstop (winning 2 gold gloves), before moving over to third base. His bat is what made him one of the best infielders of all time. The 3X MVP would finish with 696 home runs, and 2086 RBI's (4th all time). Like Manny, Alex had the gift of hitting for both power and average. He would hit over .300 nine times, with a career average of .295. A 14x all star and 10x silver slugger, there is no reason to not have Rodriguez enshrined. Over the last 3 months, his 1994 Upper Deck RC (card 24) PSA 10 is down 22% with the average sale coming in at $105.
"The Rocket" needs no introduction. Roger Clemens would finish his career winning 65% of his games (354-184). Being the ace of every staff, teams knew they had a chance to win every single game he pitched, no matter the situation. With more Cy Youngs (7) than any other player in the history of the game, he would also capture the MVP award at just 22 years old. Clemens would go onto finishing 3rd all time in strikeouts, while also capturing 7 ERA titles, 2 triple crown awards, and is a two time champion. A 1985 Topps RC PSA 9 can be had for around $45, which is exceptionally cheap in my opinion for being one of the greatest.
2. Barry Bonds
It took me a while to admit this, and I am still having a hard time writing this statement. However, Barry Bonds may be the greatest player of all time. You talk about a player that could do it all, and you dont need to look any further than Bonds. He could hit for average, power, steal bases, and was a gold glove outfielder. He also had an incredible eye at the plate, which is evident with his 2,558 career walks. There is no one that has had more. When looking at his stat sheet, it is fluttered with bold italics, indicating he led the league in a certain category. The 7x MVP would go onto stealing over 500 bases, driving in almost 2,000 RBI's (he ended up with 1996). Barry Bonds would hit over 30 home runs in a season 14 times, on his way to becoming the all time home run leader at 762. The 14x all star, and 7x gold glover was feared by the opposition, and loved by the fans. His 1986 Topps Traded RC PSA 9 can typically be had for under $50. For being the greatest of all time, this price is criminal.
1. Pete Rose
This leaves me with the "Hit King". The man who amassed 4,256 hits, which is one record I don't believe will ever be broken. Pete Rose should have been in the hall of fame years ago, and its devasting to know he will never see the rewards of his hard work. Over 24 years in baseball, he managed to still carry a batting average over .300. Rose would lead the league in hits 7 times, as well as finished in the top 10 MVP voting's 10 times, bringing home the trophy in 1973. A hard-nosed player that played every game like it was game 7 of the World Series. The 3x champion played in more games than anyone else in the history of the game (3,562). When you think of someone you want your son or daughter to look up to on the field, it should start with Rose. Here is one person on the list you will pay a pretty penny for his RC. You can expect to pay thousands for his 1963 Topps graded card. At auction recently, a PSA 2 RC went for $1134, while an SGC 8 sold at $8,235.
These players should without a doubt be in the hall of fame. Put them in, and honor what they accomplished for the game of baseball. Let families argue if indeed Bonds is the home run king. Let a son or daughter make a case for Pete Rose, and if they truly belong. It's not the job of Major League baseball to erase history. We as fans got to witness some of the best players of all time. They should be honored and cherished, not forgotten and banned.