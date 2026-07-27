The Baltimore Orioles have had their share of legendary ball players and trading cards throughout the decades. From more recent all-timers like Cal Ripken Jr. and Mike Mussina, who have found their way into the Hall of Fame and have some epic baseball cards. To the likes of Jim Palmer, Frank Robinson, and Eddie Murray, who have made history on the field and for collectors alike

However, you can't make a respectable Orioles all-time list without Brooks Robinson. His five best and most valuable cards are discussed here.

5) 1966 Topps Baseball Brooks Robinson

1966 Topps Baseball Brooks Robinson | Card Ladder

In honor of the great Brooks Robinson, and his 5th best baseball card, we remember the start of his legendary career with the Baltimore Orioles which began on September 17, 1955. Brooks Robinson wore number 5, which was retired for the Orioles on April 14, 1978.

A version of this card (shown above), a PSA 10 with a population of 1, was sold at Memory Lane Auctions for $26,149 on October 10, 2020, according to Card Ladder.

4) 1963 Topps Baseball Brooks Robinson

1963 Topps Baseball Brooks Robinson | Card Ladder

The 1963 Topps Baseball card featuring Brooks Robinson is another iconic option from the world of Topps, featuring a color headshot of the player as well as a black-and-white photo of him with bat in hand. A PSA 10 version of this card was sold through Memory Lane via auction on May 4, 2024, for $34,853, and has a PSA 10 population of just 2, according to Card Ladder.

3) 1961 Topps Dice Game SGC 4.5 Brooks Robinson

1961 Topps Dice Game SGC 4.5 Brooks Robinson. POP 1. Sold for $46,800 on April 2, 2021 via Lelands Auctions. | Card Ladder

In 1961, Topps was working on a dice game that was never released. The prototype cards featured the top players in the game and are highly sought-after collectibles. This SGC 4.5 was sold for $46,800.

2) 1957 Topps PSA 10 Brooks Robinson

1957 Topps Baseball PSA 10 Brooks Robinson. Sold on May 12, 2012 for $47,251 through SCP auction. Pop 1. | Card Ladder

This card is Mr. Orioles' 1957 rookie card, and the specific example that sold for $47,251 at auction is from Dmitri Young's collection. Young, a pro ball player and All-Star in his own right, assembled a legendary card collection which is a story unto itself. Like many other examples of Dmitri Young's collection, this one is a PSA 10 and the only one in existence.

1) 1968 Topps Baseball 3-D Prototype Brooks Robinson

1968 Topps 3-D Prototype PSA Authenticated Brooks Robinson. Sold through Heritage Auctions for $134,200 on Oct 25, 2025 | Heritage Auctions via Card Ladder

The card topping our list is another prototype card: a Topps 3D Prototype used only for product development and never reached mass production. Again, there is an amazing history to the product line itself, but for our purposes, it is enough to say that these cards became highly collectible, and Brooks Robinson was one of the few players featured on them. This card sold at auction for $134,200.

There is a famous story in Baltimore Orioles lore regarding Brooks Robinson. Following Robinson's retirement from baseball, Jim Palmer yelled at the third baseman on the field when they missed a play that Palmer had thought should have been made. As the feud took shape and eventually settled, Palmer remarked that playing alongside Brooks Robinson for so long created sky-high expectations. Palmer conveyed that he had essentially been spoiled by playing alongside Brooks Robinson with his consistent and exquisite play.