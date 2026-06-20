Countless children across America have started their baseball journey by throwing with their father in the backyard or local park. It is a story as old as the game itself. Some kids have their dad as a coach in Little League. Only a select few have had their dad as a Major League Baseball manager. Today, take a look at the baseball cards of the Ripken boys, Cal Jr. and Billy, who had exactly that experience on the 1987 Orioles team with their father, Cal Sr., as the manager.

1987 Topps Cal Ripken Sr. Autographed Card

Picture of an autographed Cal Ripken , Sr. 1987 Topps Baseball Card which sold for $225.10 on May 15, 2022. | Card Ladder

We start our journey down memory lane with the patriarch of this baseball legacy, Cal Ripken Sr., whose 1987 Topps card is pictured above. This one features his autograph in blue ink on the front. Cal Ripken Sr., a native of Maryland, was a longtime Oriole who was involved with the organization for more than three and a half decades in one way or another. First as a player in the farm system and then as a coach in the minors, and then in the big leagues. He coached some of the biggest names in baseball history, including Brooks Robinson, Jim Palmer, Eddie Murray, and his own son Cal Jr.

1985 Fleer #641 featuring Cal Ripken Sr. and Cal Ripken Jr.

Both Cal Ripken Sr. and Cal Ripken Jr. are featured on this 1985 Fleer card. This one, a PSA 10 sold on eBay on September 5th, 2023 for $161. | Card Ladder

Pictured above is the 1985 Fleer card featuring Cal Ripken Sr. in the foreground and his son, Cal Ripken Jr., in the background, and is a nice representation of the father-son baseball connection. Cal Sr. with a wise and knowing look on his face, and Cal Jr. looking toward the field of play and figuring out what might come next.

1992 Upper Deck Bloodlines featuring Cal Ripken Jr. and Billy Ripken

1992 Upper Deck Baseball Bloodlines card with Cal Jr. and Billy pictured here. | D. Allen Thompson

Featuring the brothers in action, the 1992 Upper Deck Bloodlines card, pictured above, shows the Ripken brothers playing up the middle of the infield with Cal Jr. at shortstop and Billy at second base.

2025 Topps Dynamic Duals featuring Cal Ripken Jr. and Billy Ripken

2025 Topps card pictured here with Cal Jr. and Billy Ripken. A Dynamic Duals purple version /99. | D. Allen Thompson

The 2025 Topps Dynamic Duals is a recent example of the brothers appearing on a baseball card. However, their impact on the game remains, as Cal Jr. and Billy are business partners and own three minor league teams to help usher young players through the baseball ranks, much as their father had done before them in a coaching role.

1989 Bowman Baseball Card featuring Cal Sr., Cal Jr., and Billy Ripken.

Pictured here is a baseball card with Cal Sr., Cal Jr. and Billy Ripken. | Card Ladder

This 1989 Bowman card uses a television set to frame these three Baltimore Orioles, with Cal Sr. front and center, and a son seemingly perched on each shoulder.

Billy, nicknamed, 'Billy the Kid,' a moniker shared with a famous outlaw is best known in the baseball card world for his card featuring a naughty phrase on his bat- which isn't appropriate for this family friendly article.