One of the greatest things about the trading card hobby is that it honors the tradition of collecting and protecting the relics of the past. This includes football cards from nearly 70 years ago that feature the legends of the gridiron, like Jim Brown. Brown, widely considered the greatest running back of all time, was a dominant force in the NFL from 1957 to 1965.

We honor this all-time great by checking out his top 5 most valuable cards, with the hope of keeping his story alive as the 2026 NFL season continues.

Four Sport Athlete For Syracuse Orangemen

Jim Brown played college football at Syracuse University from 1953 until 1957, and his likeness as a bronze statue, wearing his college number 44, still stands to this day. Brown, often called one of the greatest athletes of all time, played four sports during his time at Syracuse. In addition to football, he represented the Orangemen in lacrosse, track, and basketball. He is also widely considered one of the best lacrosse players of all time.

Dec 7, 2015; Syracuse, NY, USA; General view of a statue of Jim Brown (not pictured) in Plaza 44 outside of the Clifford J. Ensley Athletic Center on the campus of Syracuse University | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. 1962 Topps Jimmy Brown #28

1962 Topps Jimmy Brown #28 | Card Ladder

Top Sale: PSA 8.5 sold for $33,193 on Sep. 9, 2023 through Memory Lane.

PSA 8.5 Popluation: 3

Jim Brown, referred to as Jimmy Brown on several of his football cards, is pictured above on the 1962 Topps #28 card. He is featured in two photos, including a color photo of him during a photograph session, and black and white one with him running down the field.

4. 1961 Fleer Jim Brown #11

1961 Fleer Jim Brown #11 | Card Ladder

Top Sale: Sold for $54,259.20 on Sep. 12, 2024 through Mile High.

The 1961 Fleer #11 card featuring Jim Brown shows the player in his white jersey, with 3/4 length sleeves, wearing his iconic #32. A clean, simple card from his fourth year in the league is coming in at number four on our list.

3. 1964 Philadelphia Jim Brown #30

1964 Philadelphia Jim Brown #30 | Card Ladder

Top Sale: Sold for $117,585.60 on Apr. 14, 2024 through Mile High.

With the 1964 Philadelphia football Jim Brown card coming in at number three on our list, we now have three different card companies that have contributed some outstanding Jim Brown cards. Variety is the spice of life and football card collecting.

The backdrop for this card also adds some spice, as you don't see concrete, pavement, a chain-link fence, and a large car as part of many football cards, but this one bucks the trend.

2. 1959 Topps Jimmy Brown #10

1959 Topps Jimmy Brown #10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Top Sale: PSA 10 sold for $205,200 on Mar. 8, 2021 through Goldin Auctions.

PSA 10 Population: 3

Brownie the Elf stands over Jim Brown's right shoulder, and the two seem to share a knowing and determined glint in their eyes. The 1959 Topps football cards are always an enjoyable sight to behold, with alternating text colors and solid backgrounds, except for the small space under his left arm, which is a fun surprise.

1. 1958 Topps Football Jimmy Brown #62

1958 Topps Football Jimmy Brown #62 | Card Ladder

Top Sale: PSA 8.5 sold for $360,000 on Feb. 11, 2022 through eBay.

PSA 8.5 Population: 7

The Jim Brown's 1958 Topps Football #62 card is a terrific card on every level. It's his rookie card, and the design stands out: an oval-framed portrait with a matted look, a crisp, clean uniform, and an action shot of Brown running in an open field with hills behind him. Everything about it works.