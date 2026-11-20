As we head into Week 11 of the NFL season, the SCN Challenge is heating up. After a few quiet weeks on the waiver wire, we've seen business pick up the last few weeks and have our most controversial move to date.

The SCN Challenge takes 10 content creators and has them hold a portfolio of five football cards and, similar to fantasy football, has waivers throughout the season and the playoffs. Whoever has the highest percentage gain for the season is the inaugural winner of the SCN Challenge.

Standings Heading into Week 11

Week 11 Standings SCN Challenge | SCN Challenge

As you can see, Alex Llanso remains on top. CleverCubanCards has been dominating the competition for weeks after selling high on Tyler Shough and timing the market perfectly on Caleb Williams, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen. We also saw big leaps from Trent Litjes, from 7th to 4th, while Gordy and Doug, despite falling behind Trent, both had solid weeks as well.

Jason Otero of the BallCard Show made a big leap this week to remain on the podium, but closed the gap with yours truly in second.

I've got the albatross of Tyler Shough on my roster - I wrote about in The Collectible Life newsletter this week - but if you missed it, essentially I know I'm right on the value of the Shough Teal Refractor /199 PSA 10 I have, but a lack of sales are killing the value. There are only 8 cards graded, with only two in PSA10s and only 2 PSA 9s. With the lack of relevant data points, the /199 market is kinda stuck.

It's unfortunate, because even though it would still be down, it wouldn't be nearly down as much if it was even in line with the refractor market - which last sold for $200 - a slight 2% loss would be a lot more palatable than the current 20% down I am on it.

Week 10 Waiver Recap

Week 10 Waiver Wire | SCN Challenge

Starting off with the biggest news of the season: Mike Gioseffi has finally made a move in the SCN Challenge. It only took falling to last place behind Jesse to make a move, but a move has finally been made. He traded in his Drake Maye for a Joe Burrow.

We also have by far the most controversial move of the season: Trent getting to trade in his Drake Maye for a Matt Stafford that last sold in 2022. With the entire reason Trent was buying the card because it's at auction right now on eBay and well above this figure. How the committee allowed him to get away with it, I'll never understand.

I had to revert back off of a JSN Green Scope Prizm Auto in a PSA 9 because the last sale was 105 days old and a raw version had sold for $500 more than what I was looking to lock in for a PSA 9, but somehow Trent can lock in this Stafford that is over 1,460 days old.

It's a bold strategy from the committee.

Looking Ahead to Week 11

With Week 11 on the horizon, a lot of people have invested in Joe Burrow over the last few weeks. He's surged to the favorite in the MVP race and has a fantastic matchup against the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Puka Nacua's interesting week continued after he was suspended, despite being on IR, but has been ruled out for the season after having season-ending MCL surgery. As the only Puka Nacua holder in the league, it looks like a second move is coming for Mike Gio this week.