3 Must-Have Cards From 1962 Topps Football
The 1962 Topps Football Set is one the most iconic and essential sets for any vintage football card collector. Unofficially nicknamed “The Men in Black”, this cards within this set are known for their heavily prominent black borders as well as its horizontally-oriented cards. In addition to its physical characteristics it’s also known for being home to the legendary rookie cards such legends as Chicago Bears Defensive End Mike Ditka, Baltimore Colts Halfback Alex Hawkins, and Cleveland Browns Running Back Ernie Davis.
Its innovative design, notable checklist of NFL greats, and higher-graded scarcity make this set a key target for vintage football collectors that are focused on acquiring cards from the 1960’s. Here’s a closer look at the above-mentioned cards and their graded card markets.
Alex Hawkins – Halfback – Baltimore Colts (Card No. 3): Although this is considered his “rookie” card, Alex Hawkins had several years under his belt and was a leader on both offense and special teams for the Colts and played a key role on both the 1958 and 1959 Championship teams. According to PSA there are 16 PSA 8s, 41 PSAs 7s, and 39 PSA 6s. From a pricing perspective the PSA 8s have sold for as high as $465, the PSA 7s have sold as high as $69, and the PSA 6s have sold as high as $18.
Mike Ditka – Tight End – Chicago Bears (Card No. 17): The most coveted of the sets “Rookie Cards” Mike Ditka is not only better known as one of the NFL’s greatest coaches, he’s also credited with redefining the Tight End position as we know it. According to PSA there are just 4 PSA 9s, 54 PSAs 8s, and 193 PSA 7s. From a pricing perspective the PSA 9s have sold for as high as $94,710, the PSA 8s have sold as high as $9,101, and the PSA 7s have sold as high as $2,069.
Ernie Davis – Running Back – Cleveland Browns (Card No. 36): Although he was drafted 1st overall by the Washington Redskins and then traded to the Cleveland Browns, Davis never played in a single NFL game as he passed away before ever taking the field. According to PSA there are just 2 PSA 9s, 33 PSAs 8s, and 150 PSA 7s. Although there is no recorded public sale data related to the PSA 9 it’s probably safe to say that such a card would sell between $15,000-$20,000, while the PSA 8s have sold as high as $4,042 and the PSA 7s have sold as high as $565.
Whether you're drawn to each card’s sharp horizontal design, historical impact of each player on the game of professional football, or the highly elusive higher-graded versions, the 1962 Topps Football set remains a cornerstone of vintage football card collecting and carries significant value especially when it comes to the higher graded versions of these cards.