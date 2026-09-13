Terry Bradshaw will start his 32nd year with Fox NFL Sunday on September 13th, 2026. He has also been promoting his latest book, Looking for Terry: A Memoir, releasing October 13, 2026. The 78-year-old Bradshaw has continued to be in the spotlight after his NFL career which spanned from 1970 until 1983 and paved the way for his later broadcasting, acting, and writing endeavors.

Today, we bring it back to his NFL playing days with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which include four Super Bowl wins, by taking note of his Top 5 Most Valuable and Iconic cards for the Blonde Bomber including three vintage cards and two modern-era cards.

5) 1972 Topps Terry Bradshaw #150

1972 Topps Terry Bradshaw #150 | Card Ladder

Top Sale: A PSA 10 sold for $11,285 on March 8, 2025 through Goldin per Card Ladder information.

PSA 10 Population: 6

Recent Sales: Raw versions of the card have sold for $14 or less, with a PSA 7 version being sold for $34.95 on September 4, 2026.

We start our list with this 1972 Topps card, which shows Terry Bradshaw with the football gripped in his right hand and poised for his future in the NFL.

4) 2016 Panini Impeccable Tom Brady Joe Montana Terry Bradshaw AUTO 1/2 BGS 9.5

2016 Panini Impeccable Tom Brady Joe Montana Terry Bradshaw Auto /2 BGS 9.5 | eBay via Card Ladder

Top Sale: BGS 9.5 sold on eBay for $15,100 on Dec 27, 2021

In the 1970's Terry Bradshaw won four Super Bowls, as did Joe Montana in the 1980's, and Tom Brady did that and a bit more after the turn of the century. They are all represented here on the card above from Panini Impeccable, which has each player in similar poses next to their autograph in blue ink. Of note, there are some other cards out there that feature these three quarterbacking legends.

3) 2025 Panini Absolute Terry Bradshaw Kaboom! Super Bowl Green 1-of-1 CGC Authentic

2025 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Super Bowl Green /1 Terry Bradshaw CGC Authentic | Card Ladder

Top Sale: Sold on August 13, 2026 for $18,674.40.

This 2025 Panini Absolute Kaboom! card features Terry Bradshaw and commemorates Super Bowl XIII with a blue-and-red logo in the lower-left-hand corner. Bradshaw was the Super Bowl XIII MVP as his Pittsburgh Steelers bested the Dallas Cowboys to earn their 3rd Super Bowl championship.

2) 1974 Topps Terry Bradshaw #470

1974 Topps Terry Bradshaw #470 | Card Ladder

Top Sale: A PSA 10 was sold on May 16, 2026 for $70,150 via auction through Heritage.

Total PSA 10 Population: 2. That's right only two of these cards in a PSA 10 grade are known to exist.

Recent Sales: A PSA 8 sold for $192.50 on September 3, 2026. Raw versions of the card sell for around $7-$20. For example, a raw version was sold on September 11, 2026, via eBay for $12.72. Of note, this card was reprinted as part of the Topps 2002 set, so look carefully at any online auctions if you are trying to find the 1974 version for your collection.

The iconic goalpost framing of the 1974 Topps Football set surrounds Bradshaw on three sides and he is in a football-throwing pose wearing his black Steelers jersey and yellow pants.

1) 1971 Topps Terry Bradshaw #156

1971 Topps Terry Bradshaw #156 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Top Sale: PSA 10 sold for $430,500 on October 25, 2021.

Total PSA 10 Population: 3

Recent Sales: PSA 7 sold on August 30, 2026, for $1326.02 on eBay. A raw version sold for $115 on September 12, 2026.

Terry Bradshaw shows off the golden locks that helped him earn his nickname, 'The Blonde Bomber,' with his 1971 Topps rookie card. The iconic design of this Topps set is a fantastic way to conclude our list, which includes a red border, yellow player name, blue team name, and an illustrated football player with giant shoulder pads.