Jets vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6

The New York Jets are set to face the New England Patriots in a classic AFC East duel in Week 6.

The Patriots are hoping to turn their Week 5 win against the Raiders into momentum, while the Jets are hoping to add another win to their total and take another step towards becoming a legitimate contender to break the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

You can find the best bets for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite player props.

Jets vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Braelon Allen 70+ Rushing Yards (-104)

Drake Maye UNDER 239.5 Passing Yards (-111)

Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+180)

Braelon Allen 70+ Rushing Yards (-104)

The Patriots were one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season, leading to Kenneth Walker putting on a Super Bowl performance that earned him MVP. Those run defense woes have continued into 2026, as they rank 30th in opponent rush EPA. That should lead to Braelon Allen having a great game on the ground. He's coming off a performance where he racked up 116 yards and a touchdown against the Browns.

Drake Maye UNDER 239.5 Passing Yards (-111)

I'm not ready to be convinced that Drake Maye is all the way back after two strong performances over the past two weeks. He now has to face a Jets secondary that has been solid to begin the season, keeping teams to an average of just 5.5 yards per carry, which is the third-lowest mark in the NFL. I think he stays under this total on Sunday.

Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+180)

Garrett Wilson has more than twice the number of receptions on the Jets compared to any other pass-catcher, and he's already found the end zone three times. Despite that, the betting market has his odds set at almost 2-1 to score again on Sunday. There's still value to bet on Wilson to score a touchdown in Week 6.

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