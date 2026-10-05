Green Bay Packers Legend Bart Starr's Top 5 Cards

It would be impossible to tell the complete history of the NFL without mentioning Bart Starr. Starr led his Green Bay Packers to two Super Bowl wins and was MVP of Super Bowl I, and Super Bowl II. We take a history-filled trip to the beginning of the Super Bowl era as we count down his Top 5 Vintage Football cards, with a focus on his most iconic and valuable cards of all time.

5. 1961 Fleer Wallet Pictures Bart Starr

1961 Fleer Wallet Pictures Bart Starr | Card Ladder

Top Sale: PSA 10 sold for $10,000 through eBay on July 21, 2026.

PSA 10 Population: 1

PSA 9 Population: 8

Card five on our list is in honor of Starr being a five-time NFL champion during his career. Three of the NFL championships were the title game for the Packers' league prior to the Super Bowl era. Two of the NFL Championships led to representing the league in the Super Bowl before the AFL and NFL fully merged before the 1970 season.

The card itself, as shown above, was hand-cut from a magazine, Complete Sports Pro-Football Illustrated.

4. 1958 Topps Bart Starr #66

1958 Topps Bart Starr #66 | Card Ladder

Top Sale: PSA 10 sold for $24,060 on August 19, 2017 through Heritage Auctions.

PSA 10 Population: 1

PSA 9 Population: 6

Bart Starr was an efficient and accurate quarterback, and with our fourth card on this list, we remember him leading the league in completion percentage four times ('62, '66, '68, and '69).

This card, the 1958 Topps featuring Bart Starr, is a fantastic combination of the player's photograph encircled in green with his name in yellow, a great style for the Green Bay football player.

3. 1959 Topps Bart Starr #23

1959 Topps Bart Starr #23 | Card Ladder

Top Sale: A PSA 10 sold for $40,000 on July 12, 2023 through eBay.

PSA 10 Population: 3

Bart Starr was named a 2nd Team All-Pro three times in his career, and this 1959 Topps card is number three on our list.

The 1959 Topps Bart Starr #23 features the player on a pink background with his name in alternating blue and red letters.

2. 1968 Topps Visual Panographics 3D Prototype Bart Starr

1968 Topps Visual Panographics 3D Prototype Bart Starr | Heritatge Auctions via Card Ladder

Top Sale: PSA Authentic sold for $40,260 on October 25, 2025 through Heritage Auctions.

PSA Authentic Population: 2

Bart Starr was the MVP for the first two Super Bowls ever played. In honor of this accomplishment and being the reigning champion twice at the start of the Super Bowl era, we have this intriguing number-two entry on our list.

Although these cards were not made widely available, the1968 Topps prototype cards, in collaboration with Visual Panographics Inc., are an important part of collectible card history. They are famous for fetching huge bids at auction, including the Brooks Robinson version.

1. 1957 Topps Bart Starr #119

1957 Topps Bart Starr #119 | Card Ladder

Top Sale: A PSA 9 sold for $288,000 on February 24, 2017 through Heritage auction.

PSA 10 population: 0

PSA 9 Population: 3

Starr was recognized as the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 1966. The top spot on our list honors this individual honor awarded to Starr.

This card, coming in at number one, is Bart Starr's rookie card, the 1957 Topps Bart Starr #119. A fantastic example of a football card from the late 1950's.