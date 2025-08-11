The Essential Rookie Cards of MLB Pitchers with at least 3,500 Strikeouts
When it comes to the elite fraternities of professional sports we have the 700 HR Club, the 800 Goal Club, and the 150 Touchdown Club and lastly and probably one of the most longevity driven is the 3,000 Strikeout Club. Amongst the pitchers in the 3,000 strikeout club there are about half who have amassed the 3,500 strikeout tier and in the wake of that subset’s newest member, Justin Verlander, here’s a closer look at each pitcher’s essential rookie cards.
Before we highlight each of these player’s rookie cards it’s probably best to highlight each of the pitcher’s that make up this incredibly elite pitching fraternity. The current order, ranked by total strikeouts thrown consists of Nolan Ryan (5714), Randy Johnson (4875), Roger Clemens (4672), Steve Carlton (4136), Bert Blyleven (3701), Tom Seaver (3640), Don Sutton (3574), Gaylord Perry (3534), Walter Johnson (3508), and now Justin Verlander (3503).
Nolan Ryan – 1968 Topps – Card No. 177 Rookie Stars (with Jerry Koosman). Ryan is known for his intense velocity, his career longevity, and being MLB’s all-time strikeout record. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $450-$600, while the most recent public sale of its PSA 10 counterpart (there’s only 1) sold for $600,000 back in 2020 via Goldin.
Randy Johnson – 1989 Fleer “Marlboro Ad on Scoreboard” – Card No. 381. Johnson is known for both his dominance as a southpaw as well as his five Cy Young Awards. With that said, collectors need to keep in mind that there are three versions of this card, and they are: “Marlboro Ad On Scoreboard” (essential since it’s the most sought-after by collectors), “Ad Partially Obscured”, and “Ad Completely Blacked Out”. From a pricing perspective the raw version of the “Marlboro Ad on Scoreboard” card sell for $12-$20, while sales of its PSA 10 counterpart (there are only 108) average $1,100.
Roger Clemens – 1985 Topps – Card No. 181. Known for his agressive approach, unmatched dominance and fierce competitiveness, Clemens won an unbelievable seven Cy Young Awards throughout the course of his career. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $6-$8, while the most recent public sale of its PSA 10 counterpart (there are only 381) sold for $1,300 back in June via eBay.
Steve Carlton – 1965 Topps – Card No. 477 Rookie Stars (with Fritz Ackley). Known for his 329 wins that accompanied his 4,136 strikeouts, Carlton had one of the most dominant sliders the game has ever seen. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $90-$120, while the most recent public sale of its PSA 10 counterpart (there are only 7) sold for $87,000 back in 2023 via Robert Edward Auctions.
Bert Blyleven – 1971 Topps - Card No. 26 - Known for his masterful curveball and exceptional strikeout consistency, Blyleven not only won 287 games but also threw 3,701 strikeouts. From a pricing perspective the raw version, in cleaner form, of this card sells for $10-$20, while the most recent public sale of its PSA 10 counterpart (there is only 1) sold for $138,000 back in 2022 via Heritage Auctions.
Tom Seaver – 1967 Topps – Card No. 581 Rookie Stars (with Bill Denehy). Known for his absolute dominance during the 1969 season, Seaver would play a key role in leading the Mets to their first World Series championship. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $90-$120, while the most recent public sale of its PSA 10 counterpart (there are only 3) sold for $344,000 back in 2021 via Goldin.
Don Sutton – 1966 Topps – Card No. 288 Rookie Stars (with Bill Singer). Sutton who was known for winning 324 games was a 4-time all-star and finished his career with 3,574 strikeouts. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $10-$25, depending on visual appeal, while the most recent public sale of its PSA 10 counterpart (there are only 4) sold for $37,200 back in 2021 via Heritage Auctions.
Gaylord Perry – 1962 Topps - Card No. 199 - Perry who was known for winning 314 games was a 5-time all-star and 2-time Cy Young Winner would finish his career with 3,574 strikeouts. From a pricing perspective the raw version, in cleaner form, of this card sells for $30-$65, while the most recent public sale of its PSA 9 counterpart (there are no PSA 10s that exist and only 12 PSA 9s) had sold for $26,695 back in 2022 via Memory Lane.
Walter Johnson – 1909-11 T206 (White Border Variation) - As a member of the 400-win club, Johnson used his mind-boggling fast ball to stun batters while striking out 3,509 of them. From a pricing perspective lower graded versions of this card sell for $600-$1000, while the most recent public sale of its PSA 9 counterpart had sold for $72,695 back in 2015 via Goldin.
Justin Verlander – 2005 Topps - Card No. 677 - The newest member of the 3,500 strikeout club, Verlander is both a 3-time Cy Young winner and 9-time All Star. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $3-$8, while the most recent public sale of its PSA 10 counterpart (there are 2,258) sold for $147.50 back on August 1.
The impact that each of these all-time great pitchers has had on professional baseball is one that is certainly immeasurable. Each individual pitcher represents a unique blend of accomplishments, mound dominance, career longevity, and a historic achievement that is rarely matched in the major leagues. Each of their rookie cards stands as a testament to the hobby and its appreciation of such feats of greatness while acting as the earliest artifact that we as collectors have the opportunity to possess of some of the game's greatest pitchers.