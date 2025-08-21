The top cards of 2017 Bowman Baseball

2017 is a fun year for Bowman Baseball. While typically the true draw of Bowman releases are found in the prospect checklists, and 1st Bowman offerings, this year also showed that other cards from the brand can have real lasting value. 2017 does feature one huge 1st Bowman, but also a coveted Shohei Ohtani, and some of Aaron Judge's most valuable rookie cards. Let's take a look at these top cards from 2017 in Bowman Baseball.

#BCP31 Shohei Ohtani

2017 Bowman Mega Box Chrome Prospects Auto Shohei Ohtani | Goldin

Today, Shohei Ohtani reigns supreme in the hobby, but back in 2017, he was a phenomenon who had yet to head stateside. This 2017 World Baseball Classic card from 2017 Bowman features the two-way player on the mound. Interestingly, Ohtani did not participate in the WBC due to injury, but this 2017 Bowman card remains one of the most valuable to this day. This Kanji-signed card sold for just over $68,000 in 2024.

#CRAAJ Aaron Judge

2017 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs Red Refractor #CRA-AJ Aaron Judge Signed /5 | Goldin

2017 brought some of the most valuable cards in the baseball hobby: Aaron Judge rookie cards. While his 2017 Topps Chrome Baseball refractor numbered to five sold for $50,000 on May 26, 2025, per Card Ladder, this 2017 Bowman Chrome Rookie Auto numbered to five is the highest sale of Aaron Judge 2017 cards - going for $79,300 in 2024. The card back nailed it, describing Judge as a "Hulking slugger with light tower power."

#CPARA Ronald Acuña Jr.

2017 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autographs Red Refractor #CPA-RA Ronald Acuna Jr. Signed /5 | Goldin

Although Ohtani and Judge are big highlights, the power of prospecting is still on full display with 2017 Bowman, seen through the incredible sales of 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. In 2023, his Superfractor Auto 1-of-1 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto card sold for $430,000. This Red Refractor numbered to five went for $92,400 in 2023. Six times, an Acuña 2017 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto has sold for at least $100,000.

