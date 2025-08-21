REA Summer Auction results in major Vintage Sports Card sales

REA's Summer Auction closed this past Sunday, August 17th, and it resulted in numerous major vintage card sales. Records were broken in the case of some cards, including some Hall of Fame legends. There were also some modern cards that sold for high amounts as well. In grand total, there were 91, 282 bids made by collectors to try and get their hands on the iconic cards that were up for auction. While this may not be a comprehensive list of all of the cards that sold, it is a look at some of the top cards/sellers.

Among top selling cards of the auction included a 1952 Topps Baseball Mickey Mantle PSA 5 ($162,000), a 1949 Bowman Jackie Robinson PSA 8.5 ($156,000), and a 1948-49 Leaf Jackie Robinson RC PSA 7 ($150,000). Any of these cards would be the cornerstone of anyone's collection, and in the case of the 1952 Mantle, may very well be the most recognizable card in the hobby. However, the 1948-49 Leaf Robinson rookie could very well be a close second.

Records were also set during the course of the summer auction as well, primarily on the vintage side of things. It was not just the Baseball side of the hobby that dominated, as one particular Football card set a record: a 1935 Bronko Nagurski RC from National Chicle (PSA 5) sold for $105,000. This is the highest sale of a PSA 5 up to the time of writing. When it comes to Football cards, this is one of the earliest that exist, and it can be very hard to find in good shape. A few other record sales from the auction included a 1954 Topps Ted Williams PSA 9 ($96,000, record for the grade) and a 1915 E145 Cracker Jack Joe Jackson SGC 3.5 ($84,000, record for the grade). These sales indicate that the hobby is thriving right now on the auction scene, and that vintage is still very popular among collectors.

There was one modern card that did stand out above the rest from the auction, and it is worth the mention. Recent Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki had a card sell from his rookie year for six figures. His 2001 Bowman Chrome Gold Refractor /99 PSA 10 sold for $150,000. Why so much? It is a rare version that contains all Japanese text on the back. Of the 99 copies, only 49 are like this, and the card that sold in the auction is the only PSA 10 in existence. All of these factors make this card a must have for Suzuki collectors, and they will likely be keeping their eye out for another one in the future.

While the REA Summer Auction has come to an end, REA will have another coming up soon. Their September Auction runs from September 11-21. If it is anything like this past one, collectors will have the opportunity to get their hands on some of the most iconic cards in the hobby.

