The top cards of 2022 Bowman Baseball

The year in 2022 Bowman Baseball features a fantastic checklist of some of the game's best players and brightest young stars. The recent meteoric rise of Milwaukee Brewers pitching phenom Jacob Msiorowski is a great example of the power of hobby prospecting. While the prospects in Bowman checklists are all on different timelines, taking a look at a release now a few years old is a good way to see how this popular form of collecting unfolds as players move from prospects to MLB players to big league stars.

#CPAED Elly De la Cruz

2022 Bowman Chrome Baseball Prospect Autograph Elly de La Cruz 1/1 | Sotheby's

It didn't take long for Elly de la Cruz to emerge as one of baseball's most exciting and very best players. By his second season with the Cincinnati Reds, de la Cruz finished eighth in NL MVP voting and made his first of two All-Star appearances. A human highlight-reel, the multi-tool star leads the Reds in WAR and is helping the team make a late push for the postseason. This Superfractor auto card sold for $360,000. While de la Cruz's cards have come back to earth somewhat, the potential for a truly elite career is clearly there.

#CPAJCO Jackson Chourio

2022 Bowman Chrome Baseball Prospect Autograph Jackson Chourio /5 | Fanatics Collect

Chourio was hardly a diamond in the rought. The top prospect in baseball by 2023, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder finished third in 2024 NL Rookie of the Year voting in his age-20 season. At the time of signing his eight-year, $82 million contract with Milwaukee, it was the biggest deal ever given to a player yet to debut in MLB. Chourio has been injured of late, but will be back this season, and should have the chance to deliver in some big situations in the postseason for the red-hot Brewers.

#CPAJWD James Wood

2022 Bowman Chrome Baseball Prospect Autograph James Wood /25 | Fanatics Collect

In his first full season James Wood has become one of MLB's best power hitters. Top 20 in home runs and RBI, he appeared in his first All-Star Game and Home Run Derby this year. He also became one of the most coveted rookies in 2025 Topps Baseball releases. A key cog in the Juan Soto trade that sent the superstar to San Diego, Wood is now a cornerstone of the future in the nation's capital.

#CDAJH Jackson Holliday

2022 Bowman Chrome Draft Autographs Jackson Holliday /5 | Goldin

Son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, the Orioles shortstop was the top overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. His 1st Bowman cards quickly became some of the most coveted in 2022. This Chrome Auto numbered to five sold for almost $50,000 in 2023. On Mar. 21, 2025 Holliday's Rookie Debut Patch Auto card sold for $198,000. Holliday has struggled to truly breakthrough at the big league level, but is still only 21 years old.

#CDAJMI Jacob Misiorowski

2022 Bowman Draft Baseball Chrome Autographs Jacob Misiorowski 1/1 | Fanatics Collect

An example of the power of prospecting, Misiorowski's card is almost certainly not on this list if we put it together even a few months ago. But, a scorching start to his MLB career has catapulted the Brewers pitcher into a different level in the hobby. At writing, the flame-thrower has 50 strikeouts in 34.2 IP and has time and again showed off top-tier velocity. On July 27, this 1-of-1 Superfractor sold for $52,800. One illustration of the roller-coaster Misiorowski's cards have had of late: On June 29, a PSA 10 1st Bowman Auto numbered to 25 sold for $11,100. On May 17, a PSA 10 sold for only $1,100. Most recently, though, the card sold on July 23 for only $7,851.

