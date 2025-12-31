Most Expensive 2025-26 Topps Basketball Card Sales So Far-An Update

As 2025 winds down, it is time to take a look at the highest selling Topps Basketball cards from 2025-26. With the return of the NBA license, Topps has energized The Hobby, and the release of Topps Chrome only furthered the fervor of NBA card fans. Below are the top three sales from the flagship product, according to recent Card Ladder data.

1. 2025-26 Topps Basketball - Stars Of NBA - SA-5 Stephen Curry Foilfractor 1/1

Sale Price: $35,000 (two sales of the same card and same price)

2025-26 Topps Basketball - Stars Of NBA - SA-5 Stephen Curry Foilfractor 1/1 | Card Ladder

This gorgeous 1/1 Steph Curry Foilfractor non-auto is the big boy so far on completed sales. While bigger cards have been pulled this is the current record holder at $35,000. Curry's Hall of Fame career and popularity added to a great looking 1/1 in the Topps Basketball return set is pretty amazing. No doubt that the owner of this card agrees.

2. Cooper Flagg 2025-26 Topps Basketball Red Mojo Refractor 3/5 Auto

Sale Price: $31,000

2B. Cooper Flagg 2025-26 Topps Basketball Red Mojo Refractor 1/5 Auto

Sale Price: $27,500

Cooper Flagg 2025-26 Topps Basketball Red Mojo Refractor /5 Auto | Card Ladder

Two Cooper Flagg Topps Red Mojo parallels, numbered to /5, hold consecutive spots on the list. Number 1/5 on November 8, 2025. Just the following month, number 3/5 sold on December 22, 2025. It is interesting to note the rise in price over six weeks. This is certainly a testament to the great start that Cooper Flagg has had this season.

3. 2025-26 Topps Basketball Stars Of NBA SA-6 LEBRON JAMES Foilfractor 1/1

Sale Price: $25,000

2025-26 Topps Basketball Stars Of NBA SA-6 LEBRON JAMES Foilfractor 1/1 | Card Ladder

Similar to Steph Curry, this 1/1 Lebron James bring the gorgeous gold of the Foilfractor. Another future Hall of Famer, James' cards carry a heavy premium. This card remains ungraded or raw and that certainly could impact its value. If this card would grade a PSA 10 the price would go up in multiples. It's hard to tell the quality of the card from a picture. However, that doesn't stop the great "eye appeal" and unique status of this card.

