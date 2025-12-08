1975 Topps Baseball: Top PSA 10 sales in 2025

The 1975 Topps baseball set is one of the most beloved among vintage collectors, especially since its bold two-tone borders, rich colors, and standout rookie class (that features the likes George Brett, Robin Yount, Jim Rice, and Keith Hernandez) attracts folks from far and wide.

Each card’s eye-catching design, the set’s strong checklist, and factors such as condition sensitivity create a higher demand for its graded cards and with that said I wanted to take a closer look at the Top PSA 10 sales from throughout this year, especially they include names most of us don’t think of daily. This list does not contain the Mini cards or autographed cards of 1975 Topps.

1975 Topps Baseball Don Carrithers #438 PSA 10 MONTREAL EXPOS

This card sold via eBay for an impressive $3,159 on June 12, 2025.

1975 Topps Baseball Tom Buskey #403 PSA 10 CLEVELAND INDIANS

This card sold via eBay for a cool $599 on August 8, 2025.

1975 Topps Baseball Jim Fuller #594 PSA 10 BALTIMORE ORIOLES

This card sold via eBay for a solid $203 on March 25, 2025.

Higher-graded 1975 Topps cards remain highly attractive because of the set’s vibrant design and chronic condition issues make true gem-mint copies exceptionally scarce. When it comes to 1975 Topps Baseball, even common cards like Don Carrithers, Tom Buskey, and Jim Fuller, PSA 10s continue to command top dollar due in large part to each card's rarity and those vintage set-builders that are all competing for a piece of the pie.

