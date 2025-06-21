Cal Raleigh Sets Two MLB Records With 30th Home Run of Season
Cal Raleigh keeps on making history.
Just a day after he belted two home runs and broke Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench's record for the most home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break, the Seattle Mariners backstop once again rewrote MLB's record book during his club's 10-7 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday.
Facing Cubs right-hander Daniel Palencia in the top of the ninth inning, Raleigh worked the count to 2-and-1, then belted a 99-MPH fastball over the seats in left-center field for a solo shot. Not only did Raleigh become the first player in MLB to 30 home runs this season, but he also set two records in the process.
Raliegh is the first catcher in MLB history—and first switch-hitter—to hit 30 homers before the All-Star break.
But that's not all. Raleigh, who has played 75 games this season, is also the fastest player to 30 home runs in a season since Barry Bonds and Luis Gonzales in 2001, according to MLB.
In terms of his own franchise, Raleigh joins Ken Griffey Jr. as the only Mariners players to reach 30-plus homers before the break.
He's on-pace for 64 home runs, which would break the single-season American League record for home runs in a season, set by New York Yankees star Aaron Judge in 2022. It would also shatter the record for the most long balls in a single season by a catcher, 48, set by Kansas City Royals backstop Salvador Perez in 2021.
Raleigh is deservedly the leading vote-getter among AL catchers in All-Star voting amid his career year.