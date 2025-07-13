This Jaw-Dropping Bobby Witt Jr. Card Pulled
The hobby witnessed a modern grail pulled a few days ago in the form of a 1/1 Logoman. WeTheHobby uncovered a 1/1 logoman of Bobby Witt Jr. from Topps Dynasty that can only be described as beautiful. With its gold background, logoman patch, and perfect autograph, this card is instantly a modern day grail, and one of Bobby Witt Jr’s top sports cards. With Witt emerging as one of the best young stars in all of baseball, this card serves as an opportunity for an investment of a lifetime for whoever holds onto it.
Drafted second overall in 2019, Bobby Witt Jr. entered the league three years later and instantly made an impact on the Kansas City Royals. Through three and a half seasons, Witt has a .289 average, 96 total home runs, and an .844 OPS. Last season, he won both the Gold Glove and the Silver Slugger Award as he was also the league's batting champion. His batting success and smooth fielding ability at shortstop, Witt has become not only a star in the MLB but a hobby darling.
Some other top cards of Bobby Witt Jr. include his 2020 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto Red Refractor /5. The scarcity of this card along with the value of a Bowman Chrome draft auto has brought about a solid sale within the year. A PSA 9 of this card sold for $114,680 on March 29th of this year. This card was also sold as a BGS 9 on May 9th of 2024 for $23,500 and again on March 1st of 2023 for $61,200.
RELATED: Top Cards of this Controversial Home Run King
Another card that is sure to see a price jump since its last sale is Witt’s 2021 Bowman Chrome Prospects Superfractor 1/1. This card sold as a PSA 9 for $1,446 on August 31st of 2023. Since this card is a 1/1, it will be interesting to see if this card gets cracked and resubmitted before it sells again. Nonetheless, it is certain to sell for more than the original sale and it may be by a large quantity.
RELATED: Most Expensive Ken Griffey Jr. Card Ever Sets Record
A more recent card that has received endless hobby love is the anime super-short prints from 2025 Bowman. The base variation last sold in raw form for $407, and the black variation /10 sold for $1,273 on July 5th of this year.
Now, for the million dollar question: What should this 2024 Topps Dynasty 1/1 logoman of Bobby Witt Jr. sell for? This question may be easier to answer actually, because of the sale of his 1/1 logoman from Topps Dynasty 2023. These cards are incredibly similar (2023 does not have gold background) and they both contain beautiful autographs and perfect logoman patches. The 2023 card sold for $32,000 on April 25th of this year, and would be the closest parallel to what this card brings. An estimated sales price of this card could be anywhere from $35,000 to $40,000 with Witt's success over the course of last season.
At the end of the day, WeTheHobby struck gold and pulled one of the Topps cards of the star of the MLB, and the next face of the hobby.