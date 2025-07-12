2025 Topps Chrome Baseball to Offer Ultra Violet All Stars Insert
Similar to the Basketball release from earlier this year, the Ultra-Violet All Stars insert set is returning to the baseball world. We only currently have image previews of the autographed versions of the insert set, which has different odds than the regular insert set. This specific insert set only adds to the amount of inserts and parallels available in the upcoming release, but the Ultra-Violet All Stars is one that has immense eye appeal, and could be hot when it comes to the collectors market.
The cards themselves have a retro design, almost like they should be part of a 1970's Topps set. The top of the cards features the players name in a psychadelic type font, with the player's face and outline penciled in beneath, all while being on a colored background. The odds of pulling this insert out of a pack will be a slight uphill battle. It will take 1 in 686 hobby packs to pull the insert, but the odds do improve if someone is opening a hobby jumbo box (1 in 260 packs).
There will also be different parallels to chase, including green refractors, gold refractors, orange refractors, red refractors, and superfractors. The odds vary based on rarity. The odds of pulling a gold refractor out of a hobby pack are 1 in 11, 209, while the odds of pulling a superfractor are 1 in 544,224. Yes, the odds are long, but for some, the chase will definitely be worth it.
The checklist includes numerous superstars in today's MLB, such as Shohei Ohtani, Bobby Witt Jr, Paul Skenes, Mookie Betts. Also included are rookies Dylan Crews and James Wood. Perhaps as the cherry on top, four legends also make their way into the checklist: Rickey Henderson, Reggie Jackson, Pedro Martinez, and Barry Bonds.
The Ultra-Violet All Stars insert set is sure to be a highlight among this year's Topps Chrome Baseball release. It provides collectors with a rare insert chase, and the cards themselves have great eye appeal. The checklist is also filled with stars, rookies, and legends. Topps Chrome Baseball is currently scheduled to release nationwide on July 23rd.