Three essential Mark McGwire baseball cards

It's hard to explain to younger people today exactly how much the summer of 1998 brought the nation together. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa were chasing Roger Maris's long-standing record of 61 home-runs in a season. As the summer progressed, each at-bat became must-see TV.

"Big Mac", as McGwire came to be known, eventually surpassed Maris and ended up ahead of Sosa with a then record 70 home-runs in a single season. The story had a tragic ending which broke the hearts of many fans and which has also negatively affected the value of his baseball cards. McGwire's eventual admission to using steroids to heal faster from injuries.

1999 Mark McGwire Topps Chrome HR 62 | CardLadder

McGwire collectors are always for these cards - to celebrate his feat, Topps released a card for each home-run from his record-breaking season in their 1999 Topps Chrome product. The card pictured above is from his record-breaking homer - number 62. He rounded the bases, joy and relief plain as day written on his face. As he arrived at home plate he lifted his little boy into the air - what a moment.

1993 Mark Mcgwire Topps Finest | CardLadder

Today, Topps Finest is one of the most popular products every year. Back in 1993, Topps released "Finest" for the first time and never looked back. The chromium cards and refractors resulted in boxes and packs flying off the shelves. The fact that the print run was limited didn't hurt. His '93 Finest card shows him in full swing in his Oakland A's uniform, before his switch to the Cardinals.

1985 Mark Mcgwire Topps 1984 Olympic Team | CardLadder

McGwire's 1985 Topps rookie is an iconic card - there's no collectors who grew up in the 80's and 90's who don't recognize this card. It's safe to say that this was one of the most sought-after rookies during the late 90's and Big Mac's home-run chase. This card is very tough to find in gem mint condition - centering and print defects plagued this set.

