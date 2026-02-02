Tiger Woods Exclusive Birthday Auto Card Sells for $27,600

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time, and has a legacy that transcends the sport. His trophy room is bigger than most could dream of and, during his prime, it could be argued that he was the most dominant athlete in the world.

Woods turned 50 on December 30, 2025 and celebrated the occasion two weeks later on January 14, 2026 with a private, invite-only celebration that featured a performance by rock legend Bon Jovi, a strict red-themed dress code, and incredible food.

Guests who attended were also surprised with a one-of-a-kind collectible to take home. They received an Upper Deck card created and released solely for the party, limited to 415 pieces, and autographed by Tiger Woods himself.

Exclusive Tiger Woods card limited to 415 pieces given out during his 50th birthday | dcsports87 on eBay

The design took inspiration from his 2001 SP Authentic rookie auto, keeping his overall pose the same with the exception of Tiger's shirt color which has been changed to his signature red.

Jesse Gibson and Mike Gioseffi discussed Tiger Woods' newest card on the Sports Cards Nonsense podcast. The card, which was created by DC Comics' very own Jim Lee, ultimately sold for $27,600 via dcsports87 on eBay.

The $27,600 the card sold for is the third-most expensive price tag of any Tiger Woods card that has been sold in 2026 so far.

That number is beaten only by a PSA 10 AUTO 10 copy of his 2001 SP Authentic rookie auto card that went for $35,400 and a 2009 Exquisite Dual Numbers dual inscription patch auto card featuring both Woods and LeBron James which closed at a whopping $552,000.

It's too early to tell how Tiger Woods' 50th birthday card will perform in the future since this is the first one that has been brought to market and there are still no signs of any other guests putting their copies for sale. As far as legends go, Tiger is one of the biggest names in golf history and will always be on collectors' radars.

