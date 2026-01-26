Kurtz, Tiger and LeBron Lead The Top 5 Card Sales Last Week

One card sold for over a million dollars, 2 cards soared over $500 thousand each, and 2 cards collectively did over $700K. The market is strong, very strong.

Last week we saw a juggernaut of high end cards, selling for pricing only a few can afford. Leading the way in the Top 5 sales, was "King James". Lebron James either was showcased or shared the spot with 3 out of the top 5 sports card sales.

Here is a recap of the Top 5 Sales:

5: 2003-04 Topps Chrome - LeBron James Gold Refractor /50 BGS 9.5 - $300,000

Lebron James Gold RC BGS 9.5 | Cardladder.com - eBay - unitedbank

What can you say about Lebron James that hasn't been already said. The 21x All-Star, 21x All-NBA player is still playing at an elite level at age 41. He has finished in the top 5 MVP voting an astonishing 14 times, while winning the award 4 times. While being one of the greatest scorers of all time, Lebron James has been named to 6 All-Defensive teams. It will be a sad day when he finally hangs it up, because you may not see it now, but you may never see someone as elite on both ends of the court as James.

4: 2024 Panini Revolution Kaboom! Green Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1/1 PSA 10 - $432,000

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Kaboom! | Cardladder.com - Fanatics Premier

The man know as SGA, is putting up another MVP level season. The 27 year old is averaging over 32 PPG and 6 RPG, while leading his team to a 37-10 record through 47 games. The well oiled team does not look to be slowing down anytime soon. SGA has been a top 5 finisher in the MVP voting the past 3 season, bringing home the hardware last year.

3: 2025 Topps Chrome Update Nick Kurtz ROOKIE MLB DEBUT PATCH AUTO 1/1 - $516,000

Nick Kurtz Debut Patch | Cardladder.com - Fanatics Premier

Another half million dollar card, this time for Rookie of the Year, Nick Kurtz. Kurtz was an absolute monster last year, hitting .290, smashed 36 home runs, and drove in 86 RBI's. He did all of this while only playing in 117 games. Kurtz would go onto winning a Silver Slugger, and finished 12th in the MVP votings. Give this kid a full season, and you can only imagine what he is capable of doing.

2: 2009 Exquisite Dual Numbers LeBron James & Tiger Woods PATCH AUTO 2/3 BGS 8.5 - $552,000

Tiger Woods and Lebron James Dual Auto | Cardladder.com- Fanatics Premier

Two GOAT's on one card? The argument can be made for both. This card is absolutely stunning in every way. Two legends sharing the same birthday, both signatures having an inscription of their birthdates, and both sharing a number with their patch. Amazing piece that I didn't even know existed. Only 3 in the world, I can understand the half a million dollar price tag.

1: 2003 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor LeBron James RC 6/50. PSA 10 - $1,110,000

Lebron James Gold RC PSA 10 | Cardladder - Fanatics Premier

An absolute monster of a card, of one of the greatest basketball players to ever step on the court. This gold version of the Topps Chrome product only produced 50 copies. Of the 22 copies graded by PSA, only 9 have came back with a perfect 10. And to think, 11 years ago, one of these copies went for around $5,000.

