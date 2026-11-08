Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season is here, and Tom Brady is heading back to Foxborough, Mass., for the first time as an announcer. This top 5 football card sales of the week list is a great companion piece to this story. Not only is Tom Brady on the list with his 2017 Panini Black Finite Prizm 1-of-1, and an autographed card with a game-used football patch from Super Bowl XXXVI, but he dominates the list with all five entries.

We have an epic spread of various cards from Mr. Thomas Brady for you to feast your eyes on as Tommy has prevailed on this week's list. Let's take a look.

5. 2017 Panini Prizm NFL MVP Black Finite Prizm /1 Tom Brady BGS 9.5

2017 Panini Prizm NFL MVP Black Finite Prizm /1 Tom Brady BGS 9.5 | ALT via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $33,600 on Nov. 5, 2026 through ALT.

We kick off our list with a 1-of-1 Tom Brady card of the Prizm Black Finite variety. According to available information through Card Ladder, this is the second-highest sale of a Black Finite Prizm Tom Brady card. The number one spot belongs to the 2016 Panini Prizm Black Finite Prizm /1 BGS 9.5 that sold for $240,000 on February 20, 2022, through Fanatics Premier.

4. 2002 Topps Super Bowl Game-Used Relic Auto /150 Tom Brady PSA 8

2002 Topps Super Bowl Game-Used Relic Auto /150 Tom Brady PSA 8 | eBay via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $45,160 on Nov. 7, 2026 via eBay.

PSA 8 Population: 9

PSA 10 Population/ Sale Info: 1/ Sold for $168,000 on August 28, 2026 via Fanatics Premier.

3. 2016 Panini Flawless Signature Platinum /1 Tom Brady PSA 8/ Auto 10

2016 Panini Flawless Signature Platinum /1 Tom Brady PSA 8/ Auto 10 | ALT via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold $66,000 on Nov. 5, 2026 through ALT.

This 2016 Panini Flawless 1-of-1 Tom Brady card is clean and crisp. The card design allows Tom Brady, in his blue jersey and silver helmet, to be the center of attention. Brady's blue-ink signature is a nice complement to his image.

2. 2000 Playoff Contenders Tom Brady PSA 7.5

2000 Playoff Contenders Auto Tom Brady PSA 7.5 | Fanatics via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $79,750 on Nov. 3, 2026 via Fanatics Buy Now.

It wouldn't feel right to have a Tom Brady-dominated list without one of his most popular rookie cards making an appearance. Thankfully, that didn't happen, and we have his 2000 Playoff Contenders Auto here in the number two spot.

1. 2000 Donruss Elite Status /10 Tom Brady PSA 9

2000 Donruss Elite Status /10 Tom Brady PSA 9 | ALT via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $126,000 on Nov. 5, 2026 through ALT.

Before Tom Brady was TB12, he was TB10 with the Michigan Wolverines. The quarterback played college football for the storied NCAA football powerhouse.

According to Card Ladder information, this card had also been sold on September 25, 2021, through Lelands for $137,521 at that time.

A serendipitous list during a week that has a major spotlight on Tom Brady. We hope to see you next week.