In basketball, you have Jordan and LeBron; in baseball, there's a list of who is the best, but in football, it's Tom Brady. In 23 seasons, Brady played 20 with the New England Patriots and won six Super Bowls. He played three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won one Super Bowl there. Seven Super Bowl wins is the most by any player; the next closest is Charles Haley, who has five wins.

Tom Brady holds the most quarterback records, including the most passing yards ( 89,214) and the most touchdowns (649). Brady had a career regular-season record of 251-82 and a playoff record of 35-13. One of the most impressive stats is that Brady was the number 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

November 8th, 2026, was a special day for the New England Patriots. At the halftime show, Rob Gronkowski was celebrated for being inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame as the 38th member. It was also the first time Tom Brady was an announcer for the Patriots at Foxborough.

Tom Brady Signs Card Live While Broadcasting

Tom Brady just signed a trading card IN THE BOOTH to celebrate his return to Foxboro… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m2THYfk9EH — Topps (@Topps) November 8, 2026

A photo of Brady in the FOX broadcast booth was taken during the first quarter of the game, developed into a Topps NOW card, and delivered to Brady in the second quarter. Live on air, Brady would then sign the card with the inscription "Back in Foxboro LFG" before holding it up to viewers.

The Autograph Chase

Topps Now

“I'm glad there’s no statistics on the back that tell you how many times I’ve cursed on-air this year,” Tom Brady joked after Kevin Burkhardt presented him with a Topps NOW card created during today’s Packers-Patriots game.

Base Topps Now Card

Topps Now

Fans and collectors can purchase the commemorative card, with one lucky collector receiving the actual card Brady held and signed at Gillette Stadium. The cards will be printed to order, based on the number ordered, and will be available for only 72 hours. The deadline to order the cards is November 11th, 2026. Collectors can chase foil parallels numbered out of 50, 25, 10, 5, and 1.

Brady’s interest in cards was also discussed during FOX’s pregame coverage. His involvement in the hobby includes CardVault by Tom Brady, the sports card shop franchise he is a co-owner of. CardVault by Tom Brady currently has 20 locations across the United States, with the latest one opening in Pittsburgh. He also owns the first card of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, created after Mendoza was selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.