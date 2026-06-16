Tom Brady’s rookie card market has produced its fair share of headline-worthy sales over the past two decades, but one of his lesser-known cards is beginning to command increased attention from some serious football hobbyists and collectors.

The 2000 Fleer Showcase Tom Brady Base Card #136, serial numbered to just 2,000, reached a record high on June 15, 2026, when a PSA 7 was sold via eBay for an all-time high of $5,000.

A New Benchmark for the 2000 Fleer Showcase Tom Brady Rookie

2000 Fleer Showcase - Tom Brady Rookie Card - PSA 7 | https://app.cardladder.com/card/OjdNklGZuGz87erMIMbr

The sale represents an impressive appreciation in value from the card’s April 14, 2025, sale of $1,338. Over just 14 months, the card has increased by a remarkable $3,662, representing a gain of 273.69%.

For football collectors and hobby enthusiasts who closely track Brady’s rookie card market, the latest sale provides yet another indication that collectors are increasingly willing to pay substantial premiums for his ultra-scarce, serial-numbered rookie-year releases.

A Pattern of Consistent Growth

What makes this particular sale especially noteworthy is the card’s consistent upward trajectory, which, to me, is an underappreciated factor that collectors need to utilize more often than not. For example, the PSA 7 card in focus has changed hands four times since April 2025, with each setting a would-be record.

• April 14, 2025: $1,338 (Baseline Sale)



• September 1, 2025: $2,000 (Subsequent Sale #1)



• November 5, 2025: $2,200 (Subsequent Sale #2)



• March 20, 2026: $3,050 (Subsequent Sale #3)



• June 15, 2026: $5,000 (Subsequent Sale #4)

2000 Fleer Showcase - Tom Brady PSA 7 - Sale History | https://app.cardladder.com/card/OjdNklGZuGz87erMIMbr

The upward movement in price clearly demonstrates a steady increase in demand (rather than a singular spike that may be the result of a one-time Brady-related event), suggesting that collectors have begun to place a much larger emphasis on under-the-radar Brady rookies such as this card.

Ultra-Scarcity Continues to Drive Demand

Scarcity, or in this case, ultra-scarcity, remains a major factor behind the appeal for Tom Brady and his cards. According to PSA’s population report, only 60 cards have been graded PSA 7, making high-quality copies increasingly difficult for collectors to acquire. When combined with the card’s original serial numbering of just 2,000 copies, the available supply becomes even more limited, elevating it from a simple chase driven by scarcity to a level of ultra-scarcity given its low PSA 7 population.

2000 Playoff Contenders - Tom Brady - BGS 9/ Auto 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=tom%20brady%20contenders&saleId=private-1647802723875

As more collectors seek out Tom Brady rookie cards, demand for his mid-grade cards has increased significantly, especially among buyers who may have been priced out of the higher-end Brady issues, such as his 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Autographed Rookie Card.

An Under-the-Radar Rookie Card for Brady

The 2000 Fleer Showcase Tom Brady card has long been an interesting piece within Brady’s array of rookie cards. While hobby favorites such as his Bowman Chrome, his SP Authentic, and even his Playoff Contenders routinely dominate all corners of the hobby, his Fleer Showcase offers something many of those cards cannot (unless we’re speaking in terms of variations or parallels), and that is a clearly defined serial-numbered print run for a base card.

Collectors Paying Closer Attention To Brady's Lesser Known Rookie Cards

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a touchdown pass over the Tennessee Titans defense at LP Field in Nashville on Sept. 9, 2012. The Titans lost their home and season opener 34-13. | George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether this record-breaking sale is the fire-starter behind yet another significant market run for Tom Brady rookie cards, or simply a reflection of the growing appreciation for premium Tom Brady rookie cards, remains to be seen. However, this card’s consistent sales growth over the past 14 months suggests that collectors are paying much closer attention, especially to the lesser-showcased Brady rookies.