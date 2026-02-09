Full List of Patriots 2026 Free Agents, Potential Trade and Retirement Candidates

SANTA CLARA — The Patriots' 2025 season officially came to a close on Sunday night in a 29–13 loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Now, like the rest of the NFL, New England will turn its attention to the 2026 season—and in doing so, must evaluate its roster and determine which players will (and won’t) be part of the team moving forward.

We’re going to take a look at the Patriots' key free agents, potential contract casualties, and both trade and retirement candidates heading into next year, but before we get into it, here’s a brief explainer on the different types of NFL free agents:

Unrestricted free agent: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.



Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team. Restricted free agent: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer—also known as tenders—that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.



A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer—also known as tenders—that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent. Exclusive rights free agent: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

With that, here’s a look at who may not return to the Patriots in 2026.

Patriots 2026 Free Agents

Jaylinn Hawkins has been outstanding for the Patriots in the secondary this season. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Patriots have a handful of impact players set to hit the market this offseason, headlined by safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The 28-year-old re-signed with New England back in March on a one-year, $1.8 million contract, and in turn started 15 games while tallying career-highs in interceptions (4), passes defensed (6), sacks (1.5), tackles for loss (6), and quarterback hits (5). He'll warrant a pretty penny should he not come to a new deal with the club.

Additionally, defensive line stalwarts K’Lavon Chaisson and Khyiris Tonga are in line to be free agents as well.

Here’s a full list of their pending free agents:

Unrestricted free agents:

LB K'Lavon Chaisson

S Jaylinn Hawkins

TE Austin Hooper

RB D'Ernest Johnson

OT Vederian Lowe

OT Thayer Munford

DL Khyiris Tonga

Restricted free agents:

CB Alex Austin

QB Tommy DeVito

OT Yasir Durant

LB Jack Gibbens

DL Jaquelin Roy

Exclusive rights free agents

DL Isaiah Iton

RB Deneric Prince

TE Jack Westover

Potential Contract Casualties

Hunter Henry is due $8.5 million in 2026. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

On top of their pending free agents, the Patriots could also look to release players carrying large cap hits heading into 2026. Here’s a look at potential cut candidates based on what they're set to be owed next season (via OverTheCap):

LB Christian Elliss ($7.38 million)

TE Hunter Henry ($8.5 million)

ED Anfernee Jennings ($4 million)

Potential Trade Candidates

Christian Barmore has been dominant along the Patriots' defensive front. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

DT Christian Barmore

WR Kayshon Boutte

Both defensive tackle Christian Barmore and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte played significant roles for the Patriots on their way to Super Bowl LX, which means they’d also warrant a decent return should New England dangle them on the trade block.

Barmore, a former second-round pick who signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million heading into last season, tallied 29 total tackles, two sacks, and a 13.6% pressure rate alongside Milton Williams in 2025. Boutte, meanwhile, hauled in 33 passes for 551 yards and a career-high six touchdowns while becoming a consistent deep threat for quarterback Drake Maye.

Depending on how the Patriots address both positions in either free agency or the draft, seeing these two on the market wouldn’t be a shock.

Retirement Candidates

Morgan Moses was Mr. Reliable for the Patriots in 2025. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

OT Morgan Moses (age 34)

Morgan Moses was a stalwart along the Patriots’ offensive line in 2025, starting all 21 of their games—regular and postseason combined—at right tackle. Given his age, however, it's fair to wonder if the 12-year veteran could decide to hang it up before next season.

