This weekend in San Francisco, CardVault by Tom Brady brought its high-end card shop and event-driven retail model to the Bay Area, opening its first flagship location directly across from Oracle Park. Like recent launches in Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Minneapolis, the energy around the opening made it clear this is what the brand has been building toward; but the San Francisco debut felt like a step up.

Every detail of the store gives a nod to Bay Area sports legends like Jerry Rice, Willie Mays, and Stephen Curry. | Lucas Mast

Spanning more than 2,800 square feet, the San Francisco flagship is CardVault’s largest store to date and its 12th location overall. Set in one of the country’s most recognizable sports corridors, the shop drew collectors, local fans, and plenty of Tom Brady loyalists during a Super Bowl weekend that felt tailor-made for a launch of this scale.

The Brady Factor

While Brady didn’t attend Saturday’s public grand opening, the local hero (Brady graduated from San Mateo’s Serra High School) did make an appearance at a VIP event Friday night, setting the tone for the weekend. Even without him on the floor, his presence is unmistakable. From the branding to the grail-level Brady cards and memorabilia anchoring the vault displays, the store reads as part card shop, part museum, and part fan clubhouse built around one of the most recognizable athletes in sports.

“It’s great to be home in the Bay Area with an incredible store like this,” Brady said in a statement. “San Francisco has such a deep sports culture, and opening our first flagship here makes this moment even more meaningful.”

The new San Francisco flagship store, located across the street from Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. | Lucas Mast

Bay Area Identity and Launch Giveaways

For opening weekend, CardVault leaned hard into local fandom. The first fans in line received limited-edition CardVault by Tom Brady hats designed in Bay Area team colorways, with nods to the Warriors, Giants, 49ers—and even the visiting Seahawks. Instead of generic swag, the hats felt like mini collectibles tied to a specific weekend and city. Fans could also enter for a chance to win a signed Joe Montana mini helmet, reinforcing the shop’s connection to Bay Area sports history.

Fans who lined up early—many that travelled long distances for the opening—were rewarded with free launch-themed hats. | Lucas Mast

Inside, that local-first approach continues. Alongside Bay Area-themed headwear, the store features location-exclusive apparel that makes the flagship feel like its own brand drop rather than a copy-and-paste retail rollout.

CardVault by Tom Brady merch for visitors to the San Francisco flagship store. | Lucas Mast

Inventory Built for Every Level of Collector

The flagship is designed to welcome everyone from seasoned hobbyists to walk-in fans. Display cases are stocked with raw and graded sports cards, sealed hobby boxes and blasters, and a strong mix of trading card game products. One of the most approachable—and popular—features is a curated run of custom-slabbed “Hometown Heroes” cards. Entry-level issues of legends like Willie Mays, Barry Bonds, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and Stephen Curry are re-slabbed with CardVault branding and priced at just $15, making them easy impulse buys or souvenirs for fans heading into or out of nearby games.

Custom slabbed cards are a perfect pickup for any collector or visitor to the store for just $15. | Lucas Mast

At the other end of the spectrum, the store delivers exactly what high-end collectors expect. CardVault’s signature vault display features authenticated, autographed, and game-used memorabilia alongside grail-tier cards of Brady and modern superstars like Patrick Mahomes.

For the Tom Brady collector with everything—and some disposable income—there are high-end cards like this $17,500 card by artist Piggy Banx. | Lucas Mast

A Space Built for Energy and Community

The San Francisco flagship feels like the most fully realized version of the CardVault concept so far—open, bright, and intentionally experiential. Murals celebrating Bay Area sports history line the walls, while bats, balls, jerseys, and helmets from stars like Brock Purdy and Buster Posey are showcased inside a bank-vault-style centerpiece.

Fans can buy helmets and other memorabilia signed by stars and legends across all sports. | Lucas Mast

Throughout opening weekend, kids and collectors crowded around the counter ripping packs live, with hits cheered and misses groaned at by a ring of onlookers. At times, the store felt closer to a live break studio than a traditional local card shop—and that communal energy is clearly part of the appeal.

Why the San Francisco Flagship Matters

CardVault’s San Francisco debut couldn’t have been timed much better. Opening on Super Bowl weekend, the flagship plugged into a city buzzing with fan events, concerts, and media activations. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup and other major sports and entertainment events on the horizon, the store feels less like a one-off launch and more like a long-term bet on San Francisco’s return as a major sports destination.

With limited destination card shops in the city, CardVault instantly becomes a must-visit stop for locals and traveling collectors alike. Add in its role as an authorized submission center for PSA, Beckett, and SGC, and the flagship offers both spectacle and real utility. As the global sports memorabilia and trading card market continues to grow, CardVault’s San Francisco opening feels less like another store—and more like a statement about where the modern hobby is headed.

