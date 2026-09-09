Top 10 Cards: 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors

The 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors set was released on September 2nd, 2026. As usual, it is a fun way to pick up cards of tomorrow's stars in the NHL, PWHL, and the Olympic Games today. If you are looking for a way to land some of the earliest cards for top players, collecting this set is arguably one of the best ways to do just that.

Who will we be talking about next year at this time from the 2026 set? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, we have a Top 10 list highlighting the best players and cards in this year's set, featuring Team Canada's U18 and U20 Men's and Women's National Teams.

10) 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Medal Hopefuls Sofia Ismael

2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Medal Hopefuls Sofia Ismael | Upper Deck via Facebook. www.facebook.com/UpperDeck/photos

We start our list with one of the most exciting players in the 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors set. Sofia Ismael is an absolute scoring machine and has averaged over a point per game in recent international tournaments and while playing club hockey. She will be taking her talents to Penn State University and will be a player to watch in NCAA competition.

9) 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Program of Excellence Auto Carter Bear

2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Program of Excellence Auto Carter Bear | eBay via Card Ladder

With the 13th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings selected Carter Bear. The talented 19-year-old, who is currently on the roster of the WHL's Everett Silvertips, may be able to find his way to the NHL ice sooner rather than later if his play continues to impress.

8) 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Jersey Patch Anais Leprohon

2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Jersey Patch Anais Leprohon | Card Ladder

Anais Leprohon is a talented 18-year-old player for Team Canada Juniors who plans to play her collegiate hockey at the University of Minnesota starting in 2027. This card here shows off the fun jersey patch cards available in this Upper Deck set.

7) 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Auto Patch Kashawn Aitcheson

2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Auto Patch Kashawn Aitcheson | Upper Deck via Facebook: www.facebook.com/UpperDeck/photos

The New York Islanders selected Kashawn Aitcheson No. 17 in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and the talented defenseman has shown offensive upside in junior hockey and in international competitions.

6) 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Medal Hopefuls Caileigh Tiller

2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Medal Hopefuls Caileigh Tiller | Upper Deck via Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/UpperDeck/photos

Caileigh Tiller is pictured above on the Medal Hopefuls and will be playing for the University of Connecticut soon.

5) 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Northern Strength Auto 1-of-1 Cole Beaudoin

2026 Upper Deck Team. Canada Juniors Northern Strength Black Auto /1 Cole Beaudoin | Upper Deck via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UpperDeck/photos

Cole Beaudoin was drafted in 2024 by the Utah Mammoth and is now part of the NY Rangers organization, while he currently plays for the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League. This card features Beaudoin and is an example of the 1-of-1 offering for the Northern Strength insert.

4) 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Symbolism Hayley McDonald

2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Symbolism Hayley McDonald | Upper Deck via Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/UpperDeck/photos

Hayley McDonald is wearing the captain's 'C' on this card from Upper Deck. She will be playing at Ohio State this year and will surely be a player to watch during the NCAA hockey season.

3) 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Silver Outburst Michael Hage

2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Silver Outburst Michael Hage | eBay via Card Ladder

Drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 2024, Michael Hage is widely considered one of the top players on Canada's U-20 team and has played NCAA hockey with the Michigan Wolverines. This silver-outburst version of his 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Junior card was sold for $18.13 via eBay on September 4, 2026.

2) 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Pride Of The Program Patch Auto /25 Adrianna Milani

2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Pride Of The Program Patch Auto /25 Adrianna Milani | eBay via Card Ladder

As of the writing of this article, this is the card that sits in the top spot on Card Ladder, where it sold on September 2, 2026, for $107.88 on eBay. She will be playing at the University of Minnesota next season.

1) 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Red Outburst /25 Gavin McKenna

2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Juniors Red Outburst /25 Gavin McKenna | Upper Deck via Facebook: www.facebook.com/UpperDeck/photos

Here we are at #1 on our list, and it only seems right to have that spot occupied by the #1 overall draft pick in this year's NHL draft, by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Gavin McKenna. This card showcases the beautiful red outburst parallel from Upper Deck with Team Canada's red jersey.