When it comes to Major League Baseball and the 1990s, there wasn’t a more dominant team than the Atlanta Braves, and there certainly wasn’t a more revered manager than that of Mr. Bobby Cox. Especially with players like David Justice, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz. Although he played only two years in the majors with the New York Yankees, it was in his managerial career that he established himself as a legend, leading the Atlanta Braves to five National League pennants and winning the 1995 World Series.

Bobby Cox passed away on May 9th, 2026, and as a tribute to one of the best managers to ever orchestrate the game, here’s a closer look at some of the highest-selling cards.

1969 Topps Rookie Cards (Card No. 237) - PSA 10 - $4,500

1969 Topps - Card No. 237 - Bobby Cox - New York Yankees | https://www.sportscardspro.com/game/baseball-cards-1969-topps/bobby-cox-237#

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in the $10-$20 range, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 3 PSA 10s followed by 79 PSA 9s, and 315 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on December 9, 2018, and was sold for $4,500 via Goldin.

1991 Topps Desert Shield (Card No. 759) - PSA 10 - $800

1991 Topps Desert Shield - Card No. 759 - Bobby Cox - Atlanta Braves (Manager) | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Bobby%20Cox%20PSA%2010&saleId=ebay-256468393095

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in the $17-$20 range, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 35 PSA 10s, followed by 15 PSA 9s, and 10 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on April 7, 2024, when it sold for $800 on eBay.

1980 Topps Atlanta Braves (Card No. 192) - PSA 10 - $676

1980 Topps - Atlanta Braves Team Card - Card No. 192 - Bobby Ciox - Manager | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Bobby%20Cox%20PSA%2010&saleId=ebay-364124736391

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in the $1-$3 range, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 5 PSA 10s followed by 10 PSA 9s, and 1 PSA 8. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on February 5, 2023, when it sold for $676 on eBay.

When it comes to Bobby Cox, there’s no doubt that his legacy is one for the history books, (amassing an incredible 2,504 wins over 4,508 games, winning five National League pennants, and the 1995 World Series) and it’s that legacy that makes collecting his cards even more intriguing.

Although his cards remain in high demand because of his legacy, they’ll also remain in high demand because of their ultra-scarcity, which will keep their values at their current levels (or possibly higher in future sales).