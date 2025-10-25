Rookie Cards of the best pitching staff ever: Maddux, Glavine and Smoltz

Baseball had a crazy decade in the 1990s - a home run chase, a strike, expansion - there was a lot going on. One thing that remained constant during those turbulent times was the ace pitching staff of the Atlanta Braves. Greg Maddux, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine joined forces and effectively formed a defensive shield, helping to propel the Braves to a World Championship in 1995.

Teams are still trying to build what the Braves had back then, but no amount of money seems to be able re-create exactly the same dominant formula. Pitchers' sports cards and rookies are rarely valued as high as players on the offensive side of the ball, but these three first ballot hall of famers deserve an extra look.

RELATED: The Essential Barry Bonds Baseball Cards

TOPPS 1988 TOM GLAVINE

1988 Tom Glavine Topps | CardLadder

RELATED: The Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1988 Topps

Tom Glavine, the mighty left hander, won over 300 games in his career and won 2 Cy Young awards. Although he ended his career with the New York Mets, he's best remembered for his amazing run with the Braves. He was also the World Series MVP during the only World Series championship the Braves managed to bring home in the 90s. His 1988 Topps rookie card is also available in the more rare "Tiffany" version for those seeking more of a challenge.

TOPPS 1989 JOHN SMOLTZ

1989 John Smoltz Topps | CardLadder

John "Smoltzie" Smoltz was the definition of team player. He was known for his ability to strike batters out and did he ever - he ended up with over 3,000 by the time he called it a day. He had to undergo Tommy John surgery and lost some time but came back and took on the role of reliever and closer. He was no longer to be a starting pitcher but came on and helped the team by becoming dominant in his new role. He was the first pitcher to achieve over 300 wins and over 150 saves. Similar to Glavine's rookie, Smoltz's 1989 Topps rookie is a nice portrait with white borders. Collectors also gravitate to the Tiffany version here as well.

DONRUSS 1986 GREG MADDUX

1986 Donruss Greg Maddux | CardLadder

4 consecutive Cy Young awards - that's almost unheard of and yet that's exactly what Greg Maddux achieved in the 90s. He wasn't the pitcher to go out and throw 100 mph fastballs and yet he was often almost unhittable. His 1986 Donruss rookie shows him in his Cubs uniform dealing.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: