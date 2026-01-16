Top 3 Undervalued Quarterback Cards Right Now

The best players in the NFL don’t always command the highest prices in the hobby. Popularity, team market size, and hype can matter more than on-field production.

A quarterback can win playoff games, earn trips to the Pro Bowl, and build a Hall of Fame résumé, but still have cheaper prices than younger QBs whose values are inflated by speculation. But in the long term, the market usually corrects itself.

CJ Stroud's flagship PSA 10 Prizm Silver Rookie sold for over $2,000 a few years ago. The Stroud hype has died down, and the card now sells for around $320. | Card Ladder

Overpriced cards eventually get exposed by inconsistent play. When this happens, savvy collectors begin to shift their focus to the best players of an era. Collectors pivot toward the elite tier of quarterbacks who reigned over the NFL during their time in the league.

If you rank today’s best quarterbacks strictly by ability and performance and then compare their flagship rookie card prices (Prizm for the post-2012 era and Topps Chrome for the pre-Prizm era), an interesting picture emerges.

Some superstars are priced appropriately. Others are drastically overvalued. A few elite veterans stand out as legitimately undervalued compared to the talent tier they are in.

Below we will analyze the quarterbacks and break the analysis into three parts. First we will rank the top 10 NFL QBs based on résumé and ability. Then we will rank the same 10 quarterbacks’ flagship rookie card PSA 10 prices. Finally, we will compare the gaps between the two rankings to help determine who the most undervalued QBs in the hobby truly are.

1. Ranking of the Top 10 Quarterbacks

Mahomes is still the king of the modern football card market. This 2017 Mahomes 1/1 National Treasures RPA is the most expensive football card ever and sold for over $4 million in 2021. | Card Ladder

1. Patrick Mahomes



2. Josh Allen



3. Matthew Stafford



4. Lamar Jackson



5. Joe Burrow



6. Aaron Rodgers



7. Drake Maye



8. Jayden Daniels



9. Jared Goff



10. Caleb Williams

Analysis: This ranking reflects a blend of on-field production, impact on winning, consistency, postseason performance, and overall ability. Mahomes is clearly the top quarterback of his generation. Stafford’s elite statistical season elevates him into the top three.

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are still playing at elite levels with MVPs on their résumé. Burrow’s playoff résumé and elite play keep him near the top despite injuries. Maye, Daniels, and Caleb Williams are in the next tier as high-ceiling players from the 2024 draft who have all flashed elite skills in their first two seasons.

Rodgers is way past his prime, but he is arguably a top 5 QB of all time. Goff belongs in the top 10 as he has quietly built an impressive career résumé since 2016 and finished 2nd in touchdowns and passing yards in 2025.

2. Ranking Their Flagship Rookie PSA 10 Prices

Joe Burrow’s injuries haven’t slowed his popularity. Young collectors still keep his cards near the top of the football card market. | Card Ladder

1. Patrick Mahomes 2017 Prizm Silver PSA 10: $4,250 (Population Count: 978)

2. Josh Allen 2018 Prizm Silver PSA 9: $1,707 (Population Count: 99)*

3. Drake Maye 2024 Prizm Silver PSA 10: $1,661 (Population Count: 721)

4. Joe Burrow 2020 Prizm Silver PSA 10: $1,240 (Population Count: 293)

5. Aaron Rodgers 2005 Topps Chrome PSA 10: $1,000 (Population Count: 293)

6. Lamar Jackson 2018 Prizm Silver PSA 9: $805 (Population Count: 105)*

7. Caleb Williams 2024 Prizm Silver PSA 10: $770 (Population Count: 769)

8. Jayden Daniels 2024 Prizm Silver PSA 10: $670 (Population Count: 658)

9. Matthew Stafford: 2009 Topps Chrome PSA 10: $550 (Population Count: 205)

10. Jared Goff 2016 Prizm Silver PSA 10: $144 (Population Count: 669)

*Since the population counts of the 2018 Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson Prizm Silver PSA 10s are so low, a better comparison is their 2018 Prizm Silver PSA 9s. Allen’s PSA 10 last sold for $9,300 (population count: 27) and Jackson’s sold for $3,307 (population count: 30).

3. Analyzing the Gaps: Who Is the Most Underrated?

1. Matthew Stafford

Stafford's rookie season (2009) took place before Panini's Prizm made its football card debut in 2012. | Card Ladder

Matthew Stafford is clearly the most underrated quarterback in the football card hobby. Stafford ranks #3 on the field but #9 in card price. He has been the best quarterback in this league this season and is the favorite to win MVP, but his card prices continue to lag behind unproven quarterbacks.

His flagship rookie card in a PSA 10 ($550) is less expensive than Bo Nix’s ($605) despite leading the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46) in 2025. Bo Nix’s 2024 Prizm Silver Rookie has a significantly higher population count as well. Like Nix, other unproven QBs outsell Stafford, despite the Rams QB having a Super Bowl win in 2021, elite longevity, and one of the strongest statistical résumés among active players.

2. Jared Goff

Card Ladder

Goff’s flagship Prizm Silver rookie card is significantly cheaper than the other top QBs on this list, but it shouldn’t be based on his career accolades and recent play. Goff has four Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl appearance with the Rams, and he is the first Lions QB with multiple playoff wins. The perception of inconsistency early in his career and the fact that the Rams traded Goff away for an older Stafford hurts his value.

But he is also the only QB in NFL history with multiple 400+ yard games and a perfect passer rating. He just turned 31 and has plenty of good football left, but his PSA 10 flagship rookie card is still less expensive than JJ McCarthy’s ($178) and CJ Stroud’s ($321). This is despite the fact that Goff’s 2016 Prizm Silver rookie card population is less than half of McCarthy’s and Stroud’s.

3. Dak Prescott

Card Ladder

After Stafford and Goff, everyone on the list was either properly rated or overrated. A QB that is always hovering among the top 10 QBs is Dak Prescott, and his rookie card is definitely undervalued compared to his less accomplished peers.

The Cowboys QB Prescott finished the third in passing yards (4,552) and fourth in passing touchdowns (30) in 2025. He is also the Dallas Cowboys all-time leader in passing yards. Ironically, the Cowboys brand usually inflates prices which makes Dak’s low price even more surprising.

Dak’s 2016 Prizm Silver rookie card in a PSA 10 ($175) still sells for much less than Justin Herbert’s ($830). It is hard to argue that Herbert is so much better than Dak, as their rookie cards reflect.

