5 Vintage Football Cards That Had Over 100% Growth in 2025

Vintage football cards occupy an overlooked corner of the sports card market. Modern baseball, basketball, and football cards dominate headlines and social media. Vintage baseball continues to demand premium prices and collectors’ attention.

Vintage football cards remain very much under-appreciated by comparison. Even vintage basketball cards overshadow vintage football because of numerous global NBA superstars. Vintage football cards consistently trade at lower price points despite the fact they are significantly more rare than vintage baseball and basketball cards.

Hall of Fame football legends consistently sell for less than their vintage baseball counterparts. For example, a Johnny Unitas 1961 Topps #1 in a PSA 8 recently sold for $463. The 1961 Topps baseball cards in a PSA 8 of Mickey Mantle ($4,844), Hank Aaron ($1,350), Willie Mays ($1,247), Sandy Koufax ($1,100), Roger Maris ($969), Roberto Clemente ($615), Juan Marichal ($608), Yogi Berra ($600), Billy Williams ($585), and Carl Yastrzemski ($540) all sell for significantly more than Johnny Unitas’s 1961 Topps card. This is true even though the Johnny Unitas card has a significantly lower population count than the baseball cards listed, and Unitas is widely considered a top 10 player in NFL history.

Vintage football cards continue to fly under the radar, but some vintage football cards quietly delivered gains in 2025 that outpaced many of the hobby’s most talked-about segments. Several football legends saw values double or more. Below are five vintage football cards that saw greater than 100% growth within the last year.

1. Johnny Unitas 1962 Topps #1 PSA 7

Recent Sale: $1,447

2024 Sales: $810, $725

PSA Population Count: 114 (33 higher)

Why Demand Has Increased: As the price of the Unitas 1957 Topps rookie card continues to climb, many budget-conscious collectors turn their focus to other early Unitas cards like this one. (A Unitas rookie card in a PSA 7 recently sold for $2,125). The 1962 Topps black borders make this card extremely rare in higher grades. Collectors love the horizonal layout and design of this Unitas card as well.

2. Mike Ditka 1963 Topps #62 PSA 8

Recent Sale: $475

2024 Sales: $177, $210

PSA Population Count: 90 (22 higher)

Why Demand Has Increased: This 2nd year Ditka card in a PSA 9 recently sold for $5,433 dollars in 2025. The last sale before that was $1,391 in 2016. Ditka is a Hall of Famer as a player, and he is a revered figure as a coach of the 1985 Bears. Most fans of “Da Bears” view Ditka as a God.

3. Archie Manning 1972 Topps Rookie Card #55 PSA 9

Recent Sale: $1,999

2024 Sales: $398, $352

PSA Population Count: 150 (15 higher)

Why Demand Has Increased: The remarkable success of Archie’s sons, Peyton and Eli, has played a big part in the popularity of Archie. Archie’s grandson, Arch Manning, is one of college football’s biggest stars and is further adding to the legacy of the Manning football family dynasty. That being said, Archie Manning was a tremendous player in his own right.

Archie is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, a former SEC player of the year, a two-time Pro Bowler as a member of the New Orleans Saints, and the 1978 NFC Player of the Year. His 1972 Topps rookie card is easily his best card from his playing days, and it has an iconic image of a young Archie. The low population of this card in mint condition means that it an affordable PSA 9 copy rarely goes up for sale.

4. Walter Payton 1977 Topps #360 SGC 5

Recent Sale: $57.89

2024 Sales: $18.50, $20

SGC Population Count: 158 (578 higher)

Why Demand Has Increased: This is the second-year card of the iconic Bears running back. His classic 1976 Topps rookie card sells for $328 in an SGC 5, making this 1977 card more accessible and a terrific value. Collectors love the image of a young, smiling Payton in part because it looks like his rookie card image.

5. Jack Lambert 1977 Topps #480 PSA 7

Recent Sale: $49.99

2024 Sales: $12, $26.28

PSA Population Count: 125 (319 higher)

Why Demand Has Increased: Lambert’s iconic status as a Hall of Fame linebacker for the Steelers dynasty makes some collectors think this card should be worth a lot more. Lambert is one of the greatest linebackers ever, and this represents his second-year card. A PSA 7 copy of his 1976 Topps rookie card recently sold for $74.99.

