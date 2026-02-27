Top Five Most Expensive Flawless Football Sales

Panini Flawless Football, One of the hobby's most coveted and high end products of the year, is set to drop on February 27, 2026. A six-card box, you'll find the eloquent cards encased in not cardboard, but it's own dedicated briefcase. With the new release iminient, here is a look back at some of the highest selling football cards from this product. Here are the top five sales of Flawless Football cards according to Card Ladder.

No. 5 - Patrick Mahomes Platinum 1-of-1 Signatures

Patrick Mahomes' 2017 Panini Flawless Platinum 1-of-1 Signatures, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder |

The first card on the list comes from one of the greatest quarterbacks to play, Patrick Mahomes. His rookie 2017 Flawless Platinum one-of-one Signatures features full shot of Mahomes on the left of the horizontal card, with his signature in blue ink on the lower right, just below the embedded diamond.

This card sold for $168,000 August 21, 2021. The sale went through Fanatics Collect (then PWCC) and garnered 44 bids before the auction ended.

No. 4 - Tom Brady Patch Autographs Emerald Parallel

Tom Brady's 2014 Panini Flawless Patches Autographs Emerald parallel, numbered out of just five, and graded a BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder |

The fourth highest sale comes from the one of the greatest quarterbacks in the sport's history, Tom Brady. His 2014 Flawless Patches Autographs Emerald parallel, numbered 1-of-5 comes out of the first iteration of the Flawless Product. It features a Tom Brady bust shot with his signature to the right of him. The patch looks as though it came from the Patriots logo on the shoulder of his jersey. The graphics embossed in green for the Emerald parallel.

This card sold for $204,000 just this year on September 25, 2025. The card was auctioned on Fanatics Collect and got 48 bids.

No. 3 - Joe Burrow Shield Signatures Platinum Rookie-Patch-Autograph

Joe Burrow's 2020 Flawless Shield Signatures 1-of-1 Rookie-Patch-Autograph, graded a PSA EX-MT 6 with an autograph grade of 10. | Card Ladder |

Joe Burrow gets the third spot on the top Flawless sales list. His 2020 Shield Signatures one-of-one with a PSA grade of 6 and an autograph grade of 10 features Burrow in the upper right corner with the shield, and his autograph to the right. The graphics embossed in a teal/green/gold like tint.

This card sold for $205,000 at Goldin Auctions. After 38 bids the auction ended on February 7, 2022. What is interesting is the absence of the RC logo. He was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2020 draft, so it seems as though it should feature the RC graphic somewhere on the piece.

No. 2 - 2020 Justin Herbert Shield Signatures 1-of-1

Justin Herbert's 1-of-1 Flawless Shield Signatures, graded a PSA NM-MT 8 with an autograph grade of 10 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/4prj4ky5

The second highest sale comes out of the sunshine state and from the same class as the No. 3 card on the list. Justin Herbert's 2020 Shield Signatures, one-of-one autograph card is a horizontal oriented piece. A small image of him from the legs up sits on the right side of the card, while the dominant portion of the piece is the NFL shield to the left. Just below the shield is his blue-ink auto with his jersey number.

This card, like the one on the list before, doesn't have the RC logo anywhere on the card. This card sold on Goldin for $229,200 on August 10, 2021. It is interesting to note that Herbert's card sold for more than $20,000 more than Joe Burrow's. While neither of them have won a Super Bowl, Burrow has been to one and has one more Pro Bowl appearance the Herbert. And Burrow has led the NFL in multiple statistics throughout his career.

No. 1 - 2017 Patrick Mahomes NFL Shield Signed Patch Card (#1/1)

Patrick Mahomes' 2017 Panini Flawless Encased Rookie Shied Autograph 1-of-1 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/55fy2zpf

At the top of the list is another one from Mahomes. It's Patrick Mahomes' Rookie Shield autograph, one-of-one from 2017 Flawless. The card features a young rookie Mahomes, with the NFL shield just above his signature in blue ink.

This card sold for $312,000 on auction with Goldin. While the photo provided is a raw card encased with the Panini Flawless sticker, the title on Card Ladder does say that it was graded a BGS 7.5 with an autograph grade of 10. The card was sold on April 7, 2021.