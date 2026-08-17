Upper Deck brings us all things hockey in every conceivable way, from the budget-friendly MVP offerings that start out the NHL hockey season to the flagship designs that are brought to us through Series 1, Series 2, and Extended Series. Not to mention the other fun stylized cards like Allure and the classic comfort of Parkhurst, it really feels like there is something for every hockey card collector.

The 2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey Clear Cut release is another example of bringing hockey cards to a specific market where collectors want the certainty of an autograph in the pack and are willing to pay a premium to get it.

Information About 2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey Clear Cut

The first thing to know about this release is that it is a high-end set. It features top-tier cards and follows the model of many other premium products on the market: a box contains 1 pack featuring one card.

According to the checklist on Upper Deck's website, these premium packs contain many amazing cards. The following is a quick breakdown of some of these amazing cards to be found:

Autographs: The 2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey Clear Cut set offers an autograph, or an autograph redemption, in every pack. So, when you open the pack of one card, you can rest assured that you will receive a signed card one way or another.

Base Set: Features 19 cards from the established stars of the NHL (1:12 packs), 6 cards from all-time greats (1:120 packs), and 39 rookies (numbered to 299 or 199; randomly inserted into packs).

High Gloss Parallel: Numbered to 10. Outburst Parallel: Numbered to 10. Outburst Gold Parallel: 1/1 Cards

Canvas Signatures: 1:20 Packs Canvas Signatures Red Ink: Numbered to player's jersey. For example, for Cutter Gauthier who wears #61, his Red Ink Canvas Signature is numbered to 61. Canvas Signatures Gold Ink: 1/1 Cards

Dazzlers Parallel: 1:10 Packs

On The Attack: 1:16 Packs On The Attack Blue Parallel: Numbered to 10 (Randomly inserted into packs).

Retro Autos: 1:8 Packs Retro Autos Red Ink Parallel: Numbered to 10 (Randomly inserted into packs). Retro Autos Black Parallel: 1/1 Cards

Past set offerings include, but not limited to the following: 2015-16 UD Artifacts Rookies; 2019-20 UD Ultimate Collection Rookies; 2020-21 UD Update (w/ exclusive parallels); 2022-23 UD Update; 2023-24 UD Update; and 2024-25 UD Update.

Now let's check some top offerings from this set in all of their beautifully designed glory:

4) 2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey Clear Cut On The Attack Auto Jordan Kyrou

Jordan Kyrou, formerly of the St. Louis Blues, is featured on the Clear Cut On The Attack Auto.

2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey Clear Cut On The Attack Auto Jordan Kyrou | Upper Deck. @UpperDeckSports on Instagram.

3) 2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey Clear Cut On The Attack Blue /10 Auto Jared McCann

Another On The Attack insert is featured here, this time, the blue parallel numbered to 10, and showcases Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann.

2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey Clear Cut On The Attack Blue /10 Auto Jared McCann | Upper Deck Instagram Post. @UpperDeckSports on Instagram

2) 2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey Clear Cut Booming Stars Auto /50 Macklin Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini is rightfully placed in the foreground with a giant gold star in the background to highlight the Booming Stars insert cards from this set.

2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey Clear Cut Booming Stars Auto /50 Macklin Celebrini | Upper Deck Instagram Post. @UpperDeckSports on Instagram.

1) SPx Super Scripts Featuring Dual Autos

What's better than having a card with one NHL superstar's autograph? How about two superstars? That's what is promised from the 2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey Clear Cut set.

2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey will feature dual autos from SPx. Like SPx Super Scripts Dual Auto /10 Connor McDavid & Wayne Gretzky. It is not known if McDavid & Gretzky will be part of the set. | Upper Deck Instagram Post. @UpperDeckSports on Instagram.

This set is highlighted by Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid on the dual autograph. Although this card doesn't appear as part of the official checklist, the following cards are present on that list: 2008 Upper Deck SPx Super Scripts Dual Auto /10 Lane Hutson & Mike Matheson from the Montreal Canadiens, and 2008 Upper Deck SPx Super Scripts Dual Auto /10 Alex Tuch/Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabers.