Collecting specific moments and players throughout the NHL season just became easier with the help of Upper Deck Moments. This brand-new offering from Upper Deck, the collectibles and entertainment company, allows sports fans and those in the card-collecting hobby to obtain a trading card from an NHL game in real time.

By combining Upper Deck's existing e-Pack infrastructure with its close ties to the NHL community, they now have cards from epic hockey moments coming straight to your digital collection. What's more, just like other e-Pack collectibles, you can exchange them for the physical version and have it sent to your real-life mailbox.

1st Ever Upper Deck Moments Card

The inaugural Upper Deck Moments card is officially out, featuring Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard on his historic night. As the card states, Bouchard had a game for the record books, tallying five points in the first game of the season. Until September 29, 2026, a season opener has never had a defenseman record 5 points in a game. Now, Evan Bouchard has done it with three goals and two helpers. It certainly is a fantastic occasion to unveil Upper Deck's latest card product.

2026-27 Upper Deck Moments NHL 09.29.2026 Evan Bouchard | Upper Deck

This card, shown above, is the base card version that is being sold through Upper Deck's e-Pack site for $6.99 per pack, according to Upper Deck's press release. In that pack, you are guaranteed to get the selected card, plus a chance at a chase card in that pack. You'll also have a chance at more bonus cards down the road.

As stated in their Facebook post about this release, the other cards up for grabs include the Gold Parallel, which is found in one in every ten packs. This is the chase card and can be found in the ePack when opening online if you get a pack with that card as well.

As for the other bonus cards that Upper Deck is offering, these cards will be randomly distributed to e-Pack users at a later point in time. Among the cards that will be available is the 1-of-1 Black Auto Parallel, which will surely be a fantastic surprise for some lucky customer.

2026-27 Upper Deck Moments NHL Black Auto 1/1 Evan Bouchard

2026-27 Upper Deck Moments NHL Black Auto 1/1 Evan Bouchard | Upper Deck

The first-of-its-kind card, 2026-27 Upper Deck Moments Black Auto Parallel 1-of-1, featuring a blue ink Evan Bouchard autograph and gold colored "1 of 1" writing.

Unique Features of Upper Deck Moments

Although it was conveyed previously, Upper Deck Moments has brought a new element to the print-on-demand card game with the addition of this offering and the already established Upper Deck e-pack infrastructure. The cards, as soon as they are released - practically as soon as they happen on the NHL ice - can be purchased and stored in your e-Pack account. Then, if you want your card in physical form, a week or a year later, you can make that happen. In the meantime, you can trade your digital cards with others worldwide.

Also, the Upper Deck Moments experience will be coming to PWHL this coming season too, according to the company's press release, and they aim to offer the same for their entertainment/ popular culture partnerships as well.