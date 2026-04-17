Top 5 Hottest Early 2000s Baseball Cards

Early 2000s baseball cards are making a comeback.

Annual sales of baseball cards dropped from $1.2 billion in 1991 to under $300 million by the early 2000s. Many collectors abandoned the hobby as a financial pursuit after realizing many of their 1980s and 90s baseball card investments had little long-term value due to extreme oversupply.

Not only did the card market crash, but the hobby also started facing more competition for young people’s attention. New and improved video game consoles, like the Nintendo 64 and PlayStation, gave kids other ways to spend their money. Local hobby shops closed across the country.

As hobby shops declined, eBay and grading were starting to take over. Around the same time, Topps introduced the X-Fractor in 2003, one of the most recognizable parallels of the era. | eBay

But in the early 2000s, the rise of the internet led to the rise of eBay. This fueled the growth of grading, as slabbed cards by companies like Beckett and PSA removed the guesswork from evaluating a card's condition without seeing it in person. Hardcore collectors who stayed in the hobby during this time were rewarded with innovative card designs, iconic parallels that were easy to understand, and rookie cards of many of the era’s biggest stars.

In 2001, Topps introduced serial-numbered Gold cards, with each card numbered to the year. This Ichiro is numbered out of 2001. It’s a simple concept that Topps still uses today. | PSA

Now, cards that were once overlooked are starting to receive more attention, and prices reflect that shift. As collectors explore beyond the usual eras, early 2000s cards are finding their place in the market. Here are five standout cards from that time period that have shown significant price appreciation, ranked by their recent growth in value.

5. Justin Verlander 2005 Topps Rookie Card #677 PSA 10: +76%

Card Ladder

Latest Sale: $243 (April 11, 2026)

Previous Sale: $138 (December 21, 2025)

Card Appeal: This is the definitive rookie card of the future Hall of Famer. Even though Verlander's 2006 cards have the official "RC" logo, collectors prize this 2005 rookie as it shows Verlander shortly after the Tigers took him second overall. He is already considered one of the greatest pitchers of all time, earning three Cy Youngs and a rare 2011 American League MVP.

4. Tim Lincecum 2007 Bowman Chrome Rookie Card #217 PSA 9: +226%

Card Ladder

Latest Sale: $75 (February 20, 2026)

Previous Sale: $23 (June 12, 2025)

Card Appeal: This is a core rookie card of “The Freak,” a pitcher with one of the greatest peaks in baseball history. Lincecum won Cy Young awards in 2008 and 2009, and he was a key part of the Giants' dynasty in the early 2010s, winning three World Series rings. Because print runs were significantly lower in 2007, this base rookie is scarce. Only 286 copies have been graded by PSA, with 185 earning a Gem Mint 10.

3. Albert Pujols 2001 Leaf Rookies & Stars #205 PSA 9: +228%

Card Ladder

Latest Sale: $515 (March 2, 2026)

Previous Sale: $157 (May 12, 2025)

Card Appeal: This is a rare rookie card of one of the greatest players of the early 2000s. Albert Pujol's card has been graded just 114 times by PSA, with 27 PSA 10s and 47 PSA 9s. The rookies in this set were inserted just once per box. Pujols is a three-time MVP and one of only two players in history to record both 3,000 hits and 700 home runs (along with Hank Aaron).

2. Barry Bonds 2003 Topps Chrome Refractor /699: +289%

Card Ladder

Latest Sale: $350 (March 1, 2026)

Previous Sale: $89.99 (October 17, 2025)

Card Appeal: For most of Topps Chrome history, the base refractor is an unnumbered parallel, but not in 2003. This makes the already popular refractor even more sought after in this set, as only 61 of these cards have ever been graded. Bonds was at the peak of his powers in 2003, hitting .345 with 45 home runs and a ridiculous .529 on base percentage (with 61 intentional walks).

1. Joe Mauer 2002 Bowman Chrome #391 Rookie Auto PSA 10: +596%

Card Ladder

Latest Sale: $1,776 (August 5, 2025)

Previous Sale: $255 (November 7, 2024)

Card Appeal: This is the most iconic and sought-after card of the greatest catcher of the 2000s. It has only been graded by PSA 282 times and only 12 PSA 10 copies exist. Even though Joe Mauer is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and a homegrown hero in Minnesota, he is very-much overlooked in the hobby. Joe Mauer is the only catcher in MLB history to win three batting titles and in his 2009 AL MVP season he set the record for the highest single-season batting average for a catcher at .365.

Sep 30, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer (7) puts the ball in his back pocket as he leaves the field in the ninth inning against Chicago White Sox | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images