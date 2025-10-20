Third MLB Team Shows Interest in Albert Pujols for Manager
The interest in former MLB superstar Albert Pujols becoming a manager continues as a third team has been reported to be looking at the 11-time All-Star to fill their manager role.
It was previously reported that the Angels were first interested in Pujols as he played there from 2012-21. Los Angeles just let go of manager Ron Washington and interim manager Ray Montgomery after the season ended. After the Angels, the Orioles popped up as an option for Pujols to become their manager. Baltimore fired Brandon Hyde back in May.
As of Monday, the Padres have become the third team tied to Pujols, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. San Diego manager Mike Shildt retired from the role after the Padres' playoff exit to the Cubs. Acee reported that the Padres plan to speak with Pujols.
Pujols doesn't have any MLB managerial experience since retiring after the 2022 season. He remained in the baseball world, though, as he's acted as a special assistant to the Angels since '23, while also working as an analyst for MLB Network. He managed Leones de Escogido, a team based in his home country of the Dominican Republic, and led them to titles in the Dominican Winter League and Caribbean Series this year. He is also set to be the manager for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic next year.
Angels reportedly stopped discussions with Pujols amid other MLB teams showing interest
Shortly after the report came out on Monday regarding the Padres' interest in interviewing Pujols for their manager role, the New York Post reported that the Angels are now stopping talks with their former player.
The Post noted that the two sides had differing opinions on "coaches, resources and compensation" leading to the discussions ceasing. Pujols was the Angels' top option for the position, though, especially with his history being with the team and the fact that he still works as a special assistant for the organization.