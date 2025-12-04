4 Key cards for Albert Pujols collectors

Albert Pujols will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027 and he will most certainly be a first ballot hall of famer. That can be guaranteed. If you're looking for a player to collect, Pujols isn't a bad choice - a time MVP with over 700 home runs and 3,300 hits?

Pujols has been one of the best players of the 21st century. He played for 3 different teams in his career, but will be forever associated with the Cardinals. As you'd expect from a player with over 20 seasons to his credit, there are a lot of Pujols baseball cards out there - let's take a look at several that stand out.

RELATED: 3 Iconic Albert Pujols Rookie Cards

BOWMAN CHROME REFRACTOR AUTOGRAPH 2001 ALBERT PUJOLS

2001 Albert Pujols Bowman Chrome Refractor Auto | CardLadder

This card is included because yes, for many this is considered to be THE Pujols rookie card. And there's a lot to like - the Bowman name, a refractor parallel and an on-card autograph all sound great. It is without question an important card, but it has a major drawback - in many cases the autograph has faded badly over time. While this is probably just a result of the type of pen used on the chromium card, but collectors need to be aware of the fading issue, even if the grade is high for the card itself.

TOPPS TRANSCENDENT COLLECTION PATCH AUTO 2023 ALBERT PUJOLS

2023 Albert Pujols Topps Transcendent Patch Auto | CardLadder

RELATED: Mantles, Ruth, Rose, and a 500 HR Club treasures hit live selling

For many collectors, a patch on-card autograph is as close to a grail card as they need. And this example from 2023 Topps Transcendent doesn't disappoint. The extremely limited print run to just 15 doesn't hurt either. While not exactly attainable for collectors on a budget, it's fun to see high-end cards of your heroes and admire the design - everything is represented well here, from the white, clear space for the signature to the prominent patch.

TOPPS CHROME BLACK GOLD AUTOGRAPH 2022 ALBERT PUJOLS

2022 Albert Pujols Topps Chrome Black Gold Auto | CardLadder

Obviously, not every autograph card is made the same - in today's world with many sticker autos, it's always nice to have an on-card auto of a star player. This card is special for collectors because it's a nice shot of Pujols in his Cardinals uniform and was released during his last season before his retirement.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC CHIROGRAPHY 2001 ALBERT PUJOLS

2001 Albert Pujols SP Authentic Chirography | CardLadder

The "Future Watch" limited print run rookie card of Pujols commands most of the attention from the 2001 SP Authentic set, and that's to be expected. Don't overlook the "Chirography" insert autograph card - it's one of the nicest autograph cards you can find of him. The auto takes up most of the card, which is at it should be! The white background just seals the deal.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: