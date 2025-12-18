Top 5 Iconic Cards from the 1930s

The 1930s were a turbulent decade in American life. The Great Depression wore on and the seeds of World War II were planted. The 1930s also gave baseball card collectors some of the most iconic cards that are still honored and chased today. Players like Babe Ruth, who is arguably just as famous in 2025 as he was 100 years ago, gave Americans something to cheer for and served as a welcome distraction from hard times. Many collectors, especially those in the vintage space, will recognize the cards below immediately, while others who aren't as familiar are in for a treat.

GOUDEY 1938 JOE DIMAGGIO

1938 Joe Dimaggio Goudey | PSA

Not only a Yankee legend right up there with Gehrig and Ruth, but also an American icon, Joe Dimaggio's 1938 Goudey rookie is not your typical baseball card. The set included players' faces on top of cartoon drawings. There were two cards of Joltin' Joe in this set - numbers 250 and 274. The card seen here, 274, includes cartoons with facts about Dimaggio, not least of which is his salary at the time - a whopping $25,000!

GOUDEY SPORT KINGS 1933 TY COBB

1933 Ty Cobb Goudey Sport Kings | PSA

The Sport Kings set is one of the most unique card sets that can be found in the hobby. Made up of stars from multiple sports, from baseball to dog-sledding, there really was something for everyone. There were only three baseball players included in the set, and Cobb was one. He had quit playing five years before this card was produced but that hasn't stopped collectors from chasing this one.

PLAY BALL 1939 TED WILLIAMS

1939 Ted Williams Play Ball | PSA

The 1939 Play Ball set went completely against the grain of the colorful Goudey sets of the 30's. All cards, including Ted William's rookie, are simple black & white portraits but it works in a big way. What's great about this card is that Williams is seen performing his famous swing and turns just enough that the number 9 can be seen on his back.

1933 Babe Ruth Goudey | PSA

Babe Ruth was without question at the center of this set - he has 4 iconic cards included, one of which is shown here. With its bright yellow background, it definitely catches the eye. One of the other three in the set has the same portrait with a red background, but the yellow version is rumored to be the most limited.

1934 Lou Gehrig Goudey | PSA

The "Iron Horse," Lou Gehrig - from his beginnings in the shadow of Babe Ruth to his breakout as an MVP, he was a hard worker who let his play on the field do the talking. While Gehrig had two cards in this set, this one stands out with the yellow background against the blue. On the back of this card, Gehrig is quoted as saying, among other things, "Fortune has been kind to me".

