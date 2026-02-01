Top 5 Iconic Multi-Signed Vintage Baseball Cards

The most desirable modern baseball cards are almost always autographed. Rookie patch autos, on-card autographs, and multi-signature inserts dominate the high-end market. The autograph trend has now worked its way backward into vintage baseball card collecting.

Collectors are finally beginning to recognize that vintage autographed cards are not defaced pieces of cardboard. For decades, many viewed signing a pristine vintage card as a cardinal sin, arguing that the ink ruined the card's purity. That’s why population counts on vintage autographs are so low today.

Only 11 of these iconic signed Mantle/Mays "Manager's Dream" cards have been graded by PSA. This copy sold for 13.5K in February, 2025. | Card Ladder

Modern superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge have thousands of rookie autograph cards scattered across different sets and parallels. Vintage legends have a miniscule amount of rookie autographs in comparison. PSA has graded only 33 autographed 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle rookies, 27 Willie Mays rookies from the same set, and a mere 24 signed copies of Roberto Clemente’s 1955 Topps debut. The scarcity and uniqueness of signed vintage cards is what makes them so appealing.

Vintage multi-signed cards take the idea even further. It is difficult for PSA to track how many multiplayer cards have been signed by multiple players. Not only is the population count of signed multiplayer cards extremely low, but it is also a bit of a mystery.

Population reports tell us how many copies are autographed, but they don’t distinguish between cards signed by one player and cards signed by every player pictured. This makes the scarcity of these cards hard to measure. | Instagram

Multi-signed vintage cards all possess unique stories, and each one represents a journey. Someone physically carried the same card to two, three, four, or even more players and convinced them all to sign it. The journey could take years of travel, patience, and luck. In some cases, it required chasing players across spring training sites, ballparks, and private signings. It may have required taking a leap of faith by sending a valuable card in the mail and hoping for the best.

What makes multi-signed vintage cards so fascinating is the imbalance between what they contain and what they cost. Many of these cards feature multiple Hall of Fame autographs on a single piece of cardboard, but they often sell for far less than the combined value of those same autographs on separate cards.

Only 31 signed copies of card have been graded by PSA, but it usually sells for less than $2,000. | Card Ladder

In a hobby obsessed with population counts and scarcity, these multi-player signed vintage cards remain strangely overlooked. Multi-signed vintage cards are easily one of the most underrated segments of the hobby because they combine rarity, star power, and narrative in a way few other collectibles can match.

Below are ten of the most iconic examples of multi-signed vintage baseball cards. Unlike "cut autographs" (where manufacturers transplant signatures from historical documents into modern cards) these cards remain in their original, authentic form. Every card on this list was touched by the legends themselves.

5. 1953 Bowman Color Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Hank Bauer #44 PSA 1, Auto 8 (Period Signed)

Card Ladder

Sold Price: $7,015

Population Count*: 15

*PSA’s population data includes every signed version of this card, including those with only a single signature. Currently, there is no official tracking to distinguish how many copies feature the complete set of signatures.

Historical Significance: The 1953 Bowman Color set is widely considered the first major post-war set to include multi-player cards. This Mantle/Berra/Bauer is the most iconic one, and this particular example is even more special because it was “period signed.” Collectors put an extra premium on signed vintage cards if they were signed during the time of the card’s release.

4. 1946 - 1966 Exhibits 1952 New York Yankees Team Card – signed by 28 players

Memory Lane

Sold Price: $14,682

Population Count*: 1

Historical Significance: The Exhibits cards are not as sought after because of their large size, but the increased surface area makes them perfect for a legendary multi signed card like this one. The World Champion 1956 Yankees team was chock full of Hall of Famers, and this card includes the legendary autos of Mantle and Casey Stengal.

3. 1964 Topps “Tops in NL” Hank Aaron & Willie Mays PSA 5, Auto 10

Card Ladder

Sold Price: $10,600

Population Count*: 16

Historical Significance: Owning a card signed by two of the top five players in baseball history is extremely special. At roughly $10,000, this card is an absolute steal, especially when compared to the dozens of Judge and Ohtani dual autographs that command significantly higher prices. While Judge and Ohtani are undoubtedly modern legends, they have yet to surpass the historical stature of Aaron and Mays.

2. 1963 Topps NL Home Run Leaders: Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Frank Robinson, Ernie Banks, Orlando Cepeda

Card Ladder

Sold Price: $14,400

Population Count*: 20

Historical Significance: Featuring an incredible five Hall of Fame signatures, this card represents what is quite possibly the highest concentration of legendary on-card autographs ever captured on a standard-sized card. The sheer logistical feat of uniting these all-time greats, who played on separate teams in separate cities, makes for a breathtaking story of persistence and history.

1. 1958 Topps “World Series Batting Foes” – Mickey Mantle & Hank Aaron

Card Ladder

Sold Price: $30,600

Population Count*: 35

Historical Significance: This is one of the most iconic multi-player cards ever produced. Rather than a composite of separate images, it captures an authentic moment featuring two legendary sluggers against the stunning backdrop of Yankee Stadium. It shows Aaron and Mantle where they faced off in the classic 1957 and 1958 World Series. This legendary card features the signatures of the undisputed "baseball card king" and the true "home run king."

Honorable Mentions:

Card Ladder

1957 Topps “Yankees Power Hitters” Mickey Mantle & Yogi Berra: $7,200

1958 Topps Braves “Fence Busters” Aaron, Mathews, Adcock, Crandall: $1,952

1962 Topps “Manager’s Dream” Mickey Mantle & Willie Mays: $18,000

1962 Topps “AL Home Run Leaders” Mantle, Maris, Killebrew, Gentile: $6,000

Card Ladder

1963 Topps Pete Rose RC MLB Rookie Stars Weis, Gonzalez, McMullen: $4,500

1968 Topps “Super Stars” Killebrew, Mays, Mantle: $19,200

1968 Topps #177 Nolan Ryan & Jerry Koosman Rookie Dual Auto: $2,300

