One Piece: The World's Strongest Warriors (OP-17) English Version has been out in stores since August 28th, and in this short time, has been able to rack up some impressive sales. We take a moment to check in on some of these top sales so far and count down the top 5. Of note, we get to meet the Rocks Pirates for the first time in TCG form, including Rocks D. Xebec. We also check in with our familiar favorites like Shanks and Luffy.

5) One Piece: The World's Strongest Warriors (OP-17) Edward.Newgate Manga Foil (005)

We start our list with a card featuring the fearsome leader of the Whitebeard Pirates, Edward.Newgate, who comes in at number five as the most valuable card for this One Piece set.

One Piece The World's Strongest Warriors (OP-17) Manga Foil (005) Edward.Newgate | eBay via Card Ladder

This Edward.Newgate card sold on August 23, 2026, for $2,311.95 via eBay.

4) One Piece The World's Strongest Warriors (OP-17) Shanks Manga Foil (022)

Coming in at number four on our list for the most valuable cards is the leader of the Red-Haired Pirates himself, Shanks. This wonderfully illustrated and beautifully designed card features the manga pages behind Shanks with a bright green proving a brilliant frame for these images.

One Piece The World's Strongest Warriors (OP-17) Manga Foil (022) Shanks | eBay via Card Ladder

This card featuring Shanks, was sold on Aug 23, 2026 for $2,311.

3) One Piece The World's Strongest Warriors (OP-17) Monkey D. Luffy Foil Super Leader Alt Art (079)

We now have a card featuring another leader, and this one features the leader of the Straw Hat Crew and it might not be the last time we see him on this list.

One Piece The World's Strongest Warriors (OP-17) Foil Super Leader Alt Art (079) Monkey.D.Luffy | eBay via Card Ladder

As we move up our list, at number three, this card was sold for $6,000 via eBay on August 21, 2026.

2) One Piece The World's Strongest Warriors (OP-17) Rocks.D.Xebec Foil Super Alt Art (118)

This one, at our number two spot, features the leader of the Rocks Pirates, Xebec, who is front and center on the card. The card also features the Rocks Pirates crew behind their captain in a beautiful and detailed manga illustration.

One Piece The World's Strongest Warriors (OP-17) Super Alt Art (118) Rocks.D.Xebec | eBay via Card Ladder

According to Card Ladder, the most recent public sale for the Rocks.D.Xebec (118) chase card was sold via eBay auction for $8,096 on August 26, 2026.

1) One Piece The World's Strongest Warriors (OP-17) Monkey D. Luffy Foil SP (EB04-06)

Here we are, at the top of this list, with the number one spot, which features none other than Luffy! This card harkens back to a previous set and uses different card coding than the rest of the OP-17 set. Like the previous card on our list, the leader featured on the card has his team pictured too. For Luffy, he has The Straw Hat Crew backing him up until the end.

One Piece The World's Strongest Warriors (OP-17) Foil SP (EB04-06) Monkey.D. Luffy | eBay via Card Ladder

On August 25th, 2026, the Monkey D. Luffy alt art chase card was sold for $23,000, according to Card Ladder. It is an impressive showing and lands in the top spot on our list.