One Piece started as a manga series in 1997, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, followed by the anime premiere in 1999. Netflix also released the live-action show in 2023. The show is based around Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' adventures to find the One Piece. To date, there are almost 1,200 episodes of the anime series. In the opening credits, fans find out that the most successful pirate, Gol D. Roger, was publicly executed.

He conquered the Grand Line and found the One Piece at Laugh Tale. After finding out he had an incurable disease, he turned himself in to the Marines, and they held a public execution. His final words told all other pirates that he hid the One Piece and to go look for it. This created a new age of piracy, and the Great Age of Pirates began.

A New One Piece Release

Since the anime was such a hit, it only made sense for the cards to follow. The Japanese toy manufacturer, Bandai, created the card game, completely separate from today's game, in 2002 in Japan and in 2005 in North America. The current game, created by Bandai, started in 2022. The fourth anniversary is this year; they are releasing the 17th main booster set, OP-17, The World's Strongest Warriors. The release date in North America is August 28th.

OPCG BOOSTER PACK -THE WORLD'S STRONGEST WARRIORS- [OP-17] OFFICIAL CARD VIDEO:



Monkey.D.Garp doesn't pull any punches in a new Super Alt-Art card!



OP17 -THE WORLD'S STRONGEST WARRIORS- releases August 28, 2026!#ONEPIECE#onepiececardgame pic.twitter.com/lqaNFcH9Ea — Official One Piece Card Game English Version (@ONEPIECE_tcg_EN) July 22, 2026

OP-17, The World's Strongest Warriors, is based around the Elbaph arc and the Four Emperors. The set includes the game's first-ever Manga Leader and Manga Rares. The most valuable chase cards are Manga Rares of the original Four Emperors, Shanks, Whitebeard, Kaido, and Big Mom. There is one card that will outshine all of those, though: a Luffy Leader Super Parallel. This card could be the face of the set.

Official in person look at Super Leader Parallel Monkey D. Luffy in OP17 The World's Strongest Warriors.



🇯🇵: August 22, 2026

🇺🇸: August 28, 2026#OnePiece#OnePieceCardGame pic.twitter.com/8D4GlAjmbX — One Piece Merch News (@OPMerchandise) July 11, 2026

The Main Chases

There is a lot to be excited about for the new set. Not only are there six special parallels (SP), but there is also another tier of Gold Anniversary SPs featuring the Four Emperors, Shanks, Monkey D. Luffy, Blackbeard, and Buggy. The high-level gold treatment of the characters is the best way to spot these cards. The six SPs of the Conqueror's Haki are Roronoa Zoro, Kozuki Oden, Monkey D. Garp, Gol D. Roger, Yamato, and Silvers Rayleigh. There are also Leader cards, which include a new Shanks on card number OP17-020; there are six Leader cards to chase.

The Super Rare cards also feature Shanks and nine other key characters. One other surprise from OP17: Secret Rares feature Loki, who possesses the ability to transform into a dragon after eating the Devil Fruit. The Devil Fruits are rare fruits that grant the person who eats them a unique superpower. The catch is that there is a heavy price: permanently losing their ability to swim, a big issue for life on the sea.