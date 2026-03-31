Pirates vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The Cincinnati Reds lost their first game of the season, but have since ripped off three-straight wins, including a 2-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates in their NL Central opener on Monday night.

The Pirates have fallen to 1-3 on the year, which equates to being in last place in the division.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Tuesday night's showdown.

Pirates vs. Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates -1.5 (+140)

Reds +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

Pirates -120

Reds +100

Total

OVER 9 (-115)

UNDER 9 (-105)

Pirates vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Pittsburgh: Bubba Chandler, RHP (4-1, 4.02 ERA in 2025)

Cincinnati: Brandon Williamson, LHP (0-0, 3.77 ERA in 2024)

Pirates vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): SportsNet Pittsburgh, Reds.TV

Pirates record: 1-3

Reds record: 3-1

Pirates vs. Reds Best Prop Bet

Brandon Williamson OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-103)

Brandon Williamson had some trouble with command in 2024, allowing 3.1 walks per nine innings pitched. We'll see if he's able to fix that issue in 2026, but until he does, I'm going to take the over on his walks total. The Pirates have drawn a walk on 10.2% of their plate appearances so far this season.

Pirates vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

The Reds' offense has gotten off to a slow start, ranking 25th in OPS at .605, while sporting a batting average of just .194. The Pirates' offense has been much better, with a batting average os .223 and an OPS of .645.

I also trust Chandler on the mound more than I trust Williamson. The Reds' starter didn't pitch at all last season, and he pitched just 14.1 innings in 2024. I need him to prove to me that he can be a competent MLB pitcher before I can trust him when it comes to betting.

I'll take the Pirates tonight.

Pick: Pirates -120 via Caesars

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