Donruss Optic Basketball is making it's return yet again this year, giving collectors the chance to rip what is arguably one of the most anticipated Basketball products each calendar year. Optic is at the center of product releases Panini puts out, and it has the potential be this year. Even though the 24-25 rookie class was underwhelming compared to prior years, the product still offers unique chase elements, and hits that collectors will be seeking out.

The base checklist features 300 subjects, with 50 rookies being amongst the list. Optic rookies do tend to also hold their value over time, especially when parallels and autographs are involved. In this year's release, there are no shortage of parallels for collectors to chase. In total, there are over 50 parallels, giving collectors who put together rainbows of particular players a challenge. Collectors should mainly keep an eye out for Cracked Ice parallels of top players and rookies. The eye appeal of these cards is very high, and can be one of the most collectable parallels in the entire set. For example, a Victor Wembanyama from this year's set has already sold for $32 on eBay.

2024-25 Donruss Optic Basketball Matas Buzelis Rookie Cracked Ice Parallel | Checklist Insider

Collectors will also have short-printed inserts to chase after as well. The Downtown insert, a staple of the hobby, is back yet again. Perhaps most notably, collectors will want to look out for Luka Doncic in this specific area of the checklist. He is a player who is popular every year on the NBA scene, plays in a major market, and his cards do hold a strong value. The preview images do show him in a Mavericks uniform, which could bring up the value - his future cards will start the transition to LA. A copy of Luka's downtown from the set has already sold on eBay for $1,799.

2024-25 Donruss Optic Basketball Luka Doncic Downtown Insert | Checklist Insider

Perhaps most interestingly, a new SP insert enters the picture this year, titled Alter Ego. The Alter Ego card feature a player amongst a background that reflects what their nickname is. For example, Anthony Edwards is featured standing in a grassy area, and he is surrounded by ants (for those that don't know, his nickname is Ant-Man). The Alter Ego cards certainly have potential, and serve as a nice chase alongside established favorites like the Downtowns. Anthony Edwards is the one to look out for on the checklist. Considering the caliber player that he is, plus rarity, collectors could very easily have a high dollar Edwards card on their hands. At the time of writing, no copies of the Edwards Alter Ego insert have sold on the market.

2024-25 Donruss Optic Basketball Anthony Edwards Alter Ego Insert | Checklist Insider

Autographs of course, will be on the minds of collectors if they are opening a box. The Retro Series Autographs checklist contains notable figures from NBA history for collectors to get their hands on, including: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Allen Iverson, and Magic Johnson. 2024-25 Donruss Optic Basketball is currently available nationwide, and can be found at numerous outlets.