Top cards to chase in 2025 Topps Pro Debut

After a few delays in the preorder process, Topps Pro Debut returns for another year of a product filled with the best and brightest stars in Minor League Baseball. In recent years Topps has upped its game with the product, which now feature high-end chases for collectors to go after upon release on November 12.

With the checklist for the product releasing to collectors, here are some of the top cards hobbyists can look forward to chasing next month.

Dual and Triple Autographs

2025 Topps Pro Debut Sebastian Walcott/Joendry Vargas/Leo De Vries Triple Autograph | Topps

What's better than one autograph on a card? How about two, maybe even three! While there have been dual and triple autographs from players within the same organization in prior Pro Debut products, Topps has introduced dual and triple autograph cards that span across various organizations to maximize top talent on a single card. According to photos from Topps, it appears the dual and triple autographs are sticker autographs.

2025 Topps Pro Debut Konnor Griffin/Bryce Rainer Dual Autograph | Topps

According to the checklist, both dual and triple autograph cards are loaded with starpower.

Highlighting the dual autographs, Royals star Jac Caglianone and Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge share a card while former Wake Forrest teammates Nick Kurtz and Chase Burns have a card of their own as well.

On the triple autograph side, three of the Tigers' top prospects in Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle and Bryce Rainer signed the same card and an all-Mariner card of Harry Ford, Colt Emerson and Felnin Celesten share the spotlight.

Logoman Autograph Relic

After seeing game-used relics such as logomen and debut patches become instant hits within the baseball card community, Topps has brought that element to the Minor League level. There are 28 variations of the logomen from 23 different players. All of the cards are 1/1 and contain an autograph with the logoman.

2025 Topps Pro Debut Colson Montgomery MiLB Logoman Autograph 1/1 | Topps

Players who feature logoman autographs include Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer, Dodgers outfield prospect Josue De Paula, and Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw among others.

Future Cornerstones Autograph

2025 Topps Pro Debut Chase Burns Future Cornerstones Autograph | Topps

One of the cooler-looking insert autographs in the product makes a return after being a fan-favorite for several years. The futuristic asthetic to the card showcased with an autograph makes it a must-have for collectors. Although last year's version of the autographs were on-card, it appears according to photos that they could resort back to sticker autographs.

2024 Topps Pro Debut Samuel Basallo Future Cornerstones Autograph /99 | Card Ladder

This year's Future Cornerstone autograph group is led by Jesus Made, JJ Wetherholt, Travis Bazzana and Walker Jenkins among previously highlighted names.

