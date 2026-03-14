3 1st Bowman Autos Under $400 to Buy Before Opening Day

The biggest jump in professional sports is the move from Triple-A to the majors. For collectors, timing this jump is the difference between buying at a value and chasing a spike. Once a name hits an Opening Day lineup card, the market resets. Prospecting on these players' cards is one of the most popular corners of the collecting market.

These three 1st Bowman Chrome PSA 10 autos currently sit in a value pocket under $400.

Bryce Eldridge: Power Surge in the Bay

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San Francisco has been aggressive with Bryce Eldridge, and the 6'7" slugger has justified it this spring. Showing light-tower power in Scottsdale, Eldridge is a lock for the Giants' lineup, likely seeing significant time at DH or first base. He enters the season as a legitimate NL Rookie of the Year dark horse.

Market Data: The 2023 Bowman Draft Chrome 1st Auto PSA 10 is the target. While color refractors are well into four figures, the base auto still hovers near the $400 ceiling.

* Recent Sale: $397.39 (February 25, 2026)

Kevin McGonigle: The Motor City’s Pure Hitter

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Detroit’s youth movement is centered on bat-to-ball skills, and Kevin McGonigle is the prototype. His elite contact rates and plate discipline have made him a favorite in the Tigers' camp. With the Detroit infield remaining fluid, McGonigle is projected by many to break camp and head north.

Market Data: The 2025 Bowman Chrome 1st Auto PSA 9 is currently in a stabilization phase following the initial product hype.

* Recent Sale: $325.00 (February 16, 2026)

Dylan Beavers: The Baltimore Value Play

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While the hobby fixates on top-tier Orioles names like Basallo, Dylan Beavers has quietly positioned himself as a roster lock. His 40-man status and defensive versatility give him the edge in a crowded Baltimore outfield. He has the potential to be a mainstay at Camden Yards by mid-April.

Market Data: The 2022 Bowman Chrome Draft 1st Auto PSA 10 remains one of the best values in the hobby for a near-MLB talent.

* Recent Sale: $190.00 (March 11, 2026)