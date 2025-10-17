Top Switch Hitting Catcher's Card Sales

Less than half a percent of high school baseball players are good enough to make it to the MLB. For someone to be able to hit from both sides of the plate is truely fascinating. It is special when that player is also the team's catcher, arguably the most difficult defensive position. There are three notable players to talk about. Two of which are in their young careers and making a splash and one who is a five-time World Series Champion.

2019 Bowman Chrome Prospect Superfractor 1/1 BGS 9

RELATED: Triple Auto Ohtani, Ichiro, and Matsui Top Sales

Cardladder

Cal Raleigh ended his 2025 campaign with 60 homeruns and 125 RBIs. He led his team into the playoffs where they are currently playing the Blue Jays in the ALCS. His highest sale for a card is his BGS 9 1st Bowman Superfractor autograph that sold for $80,520 on Sep. 28th, 2025.

2022 Topps Chrome Superfractor 1/1 PSA 10

RELATED: Four reasons now is the time to collect Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Cardladder

The second highest sale for Cal's cards is his 2022 Topps Chrome Superfractor graded a ten by PSA. This card sold for $63,440 on Sep. 6th, 2025.

2019 Bowman Chrome Red /5 PSA 10

Cardladder

Cal's this highest sale is a 2019 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor numbered to five and graded a ten by PSA. This card sold on Jul 27th, 2025 for $22,800.

2024 Topps Definitive Quad Autograph BGS 9

Cardladder

Jorge Posada played his entire career with the New York Yankees and was a key contributor to winning five World Series Championships. He ended with a 42.7 WAR and .273 batting average. His highest sale is a quad autograph from 2024 Topps Definitive numbered to five. This card sold for $4,383 on Sep. 4th, 2025.

2024 Topps Sterling 1/1

Cardladder

Posada's second highest sale is also a multiple autographed card. The one of one 2024 Topps Sterling card was sold on Jul. 21st, 2025 for $3,050.

2025 Topps Chrome Superfractor 1/1

Cardladder

Posada's third card on the list is his first card with only him signing. His 2025 Superfractor sold for $2,500 on Aug. 21st, 2025.

2019 Bowman Chrome Red /5 BGS 9.5

Cardladder

Adley Rutschman finshed his fourth season with the Baltimore Orioles. He was a top prospect for the Orioles and his highest card sold was his 1st Bowman Chrome red autograph graded a 9.5 by BGS. This card was sold on Aug. 6th, 2022 for $19,200.

2019 Bowman Chrome Orange /25 PSA 10

Cardladder

Adley's second highest sale also happened in 2022 for $18,000. This card is the 2019 Bowman Chrome orange refractor numbered to 25.

2019 Bowman Chrome Franchise Futures Superfractor 1/1 PSA 10

Cardladder

The third highest sale for Adley is his dual auto with Gunnar Henderson graded a ten by PSA. This card sold for $17,750 on Jan. 25th, 2023.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: