Triple Auto Ohtani, Ichiro, and Matsui Top Sales

Before there was Shohei Ohtani there was Ichiro Suzuki and Hideki Matsui. Ichiro is the first Japanese-born player to be elected into the baseball hall of fame. He was elected this year and it was his first year of eligibility. He made his MLB debut in 2001, he played 157 games and batted .350. Hideki Matsui made his MLB debut in 2003 for the Yankees. He was the World Series MVP in 2009 and helped the Yankees win their latest and 27th championship. Ohtani made his MLB debut in 2018 and won rookie of the year. He has won 3 MVP awards and could potentially win his fourth this season. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2024. He was the first player ever to hit 50 homeruns and steal 50 bases in a season.

There are multiple triple auto cards with signatures from the three of the top Japanese players to ever play in the MLB. Here is a list of the tops sales of these cards.

1) 2018 Topps Triple Threads triple patch 1/1 PSA 8

2018 TTT | Cardladder

The top sale is the 2018 Topps Triple Threads that has a multi-color patch for each player. This card sold for $9,225 on Aug. 30th, 2021.

2) 2021 Topps Triple Threads triple patch 1/1

2021 TTT | Card Ladder

2021 Topps Triple Threads 1/1 has two patches, one for Ohtani and one for Matsui and a bat relic for Ichiro. This card sold for $8,589 on Nov. 17th, 2021.

3) 2024 Topps Triple Threads triple relic 1/1

2024 TTT | Cardlader

2024 Topps Triple Threads 1/1 has two patches, one for Ichiro and one for Matsui and a bat relic for Ohtani. This card sold for $6,710 on May 17th, 2025.

4) 2022 Topps Definitive PSA 10

2022 Topps Definitive | Cardladder

The first card on the list with only autos is a 2022 Topps Definitive /5 and graded a 10 by PSA. This card sold for $6,101 on Feb. 10th, 2024.

5) 2021 Topps Triple Threads triple relic /3

2021 TTT | Cardladder

2021 Topps Triple Threads has two patches, one for Matsui and one for Ohtani and a bat relic for Ichiro. This card sold for $5,600 on Jul. 15th, 2023.

6) 2022 Topps Sterling game used relic /5

2022 Topps Sterling | Cardladder

2022 Topps Sterling has two patches, one for Matsui and one for Ohtani and a bat relic for Ichiro. This card sold for $5,500 on Jun. 12th, 2022.

7) 2020 Topps Museum Collection /5

2020 Topps Museum Collection | PSA

The second card on the list with only autos is a 2020 Topps Museum Collection /5 and authenticated by PSA. This card sold for $5,500 on Jun. 9th, 2023.

8) 2022 Topps Sterling /5 BGS 7.5

2022 Topps Sterling | Cardladder

2022 Topps Sterling has two patches, one for Matsui and one for Ohtani and a bat relic for Ichiro. Graded a 7.5 by BGS and sold for $5,000 on Feb. 21st, 2025.

9) 2021 Topps Triple Threads triple relic /3

2021 TTT | Cardladder

2021 Topps Triple Threads has two patches, one for Matsui and one for Ohtani and a bat relic for Ichiro. This card sold for $5,000 on Jan. 22nd, 2023.

10) 2023 Topps Sterling game used relic /5

Topps Sterling | Cardladder

2023 Topps Sterling has two patches, one for Ichiro and one for Ohtani and a bat relic for Matsui. This card sold for $4,920 on Sep. 21st, 2025.

