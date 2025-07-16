Tarik Skubal Had Perfect Reaction to Getting a Strikeout With ABS Challenge System
Major League Baseball decided to continue testing the automatic balls and strikes (ABS) challenge system during Tuesday night's All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta. The league tested the system in spring training. Now, the Midsummer Classic provides a new, bigger stage for a potential rule change MLB is clearly mulling over.
For ABS challenges Tuesday, the same process as spring remained in place. Each team is allowed two challenges, with the ability to keep them if they are successful. The pitcher, catcher, and batter are the only three who can call for a challenge, which must happen immediately after a pitch. No outside help from the dugout is allowed.
All-Star Game starter and Tigers ace Tarik Skubal got to put the system to work during the first inning, which was his only on the hill. He was ahead 0-2 on San Diego Padres star Manny Machado when he threw what was initially called a ball. The pitch was down in the zone and pretty nicely framed by Mariners catcher and new Home Run Derby champion Cal Raleigh.
Skubal and Raleigh agreed it was a strike and quickly signaled to initiate an ABS challenge. The two happened to be mic'd up on the FOX broadcast at the time, so fans got to see and hear the whole scene play out. Skubal asked Raleigh how he thought he did since "Big Dumper" called for the challenge first.
"I think it's a strike," Raleigh said as the crew went to the ABS system. The pitch was clearly in the zone, which meant Machado was called out on strikes and brought out a big laugh from Skubal.
"Hey, you take 'em any way you can get 'em boys," Skubal said.
The reversed call brought a huge smile and laugh out of Dodgers and National League manager Dave Roberts, too.
Skubal finished his one inning Tuesday with two strikeouts, including the one thanks to the challenge. He let up three hits and two earned runs, though, as the NL got out to an early 2-0 lead.
The ABS challenge system could be implemented at the major league level as soon as next season. The league's competition committee will formally meet to discuss the measure later this summer. If it does become implemented across the board, at least we were able to get used to it a bit early.