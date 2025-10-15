2025 Allen and Ginter Baseball Pre-Sale Announced

Allen and Ginter has been a staple of the Baseball release cycle since it's initial edition in 2006. While the actual release date has changed over the years, collectors have relied on the fact that it is a release that has maintained relevance and staying power. Recently, Topps announced a pre-order date for the 2025 edition. The pre-order will take place on the Topps website on November 3rd. This pre-order date is accurate at the time of writing, and is subject to change. Ahead of the pre-order, here is a brief description of the product, and what some cards and inserts will look like this year.

What is Allen and Ginter?

Allen and Ginter is a product that is truly designed for all ages, and contains a variety of both Baseball and other inserts. The set itself features current Baseball players, as well as retired legends of the game. Each year, there are short printed cards in the base set that give collectors an added chase. Depending on the year, these will be the final 50 cards in the set. The release also contains what some consider to be "oddball" cards. These range year to year to be cards of locations, animals, and sandwiches, among other subjects. While some collectors may not be fan of these cards, they do add a certain sense of charm to the product.

2022 Allen and Ginter Get That Bread PBJ Insert | eBay

Base Design

This year's base design is similar to other years, sporting a retro look. The player is in the center of the card, with a backdrop that appears to almost be painted. Around the player is what looks to be a picture frame, with the player's last name appearing at the top, and the set information at the bottom. The back of the card in prior years lists out some key stats, but are actually spelled out in typical Allen and Ginter fashion.

2025 Topps Allen and Ginter Juan Soto Base Card | Beckett

Minis

Miniature cards are present every year, and this year is no different. The mini inserts this year feature state birds, lighthouses, and what are likely two baseball inserts titled Wicked Curves and Sweet Victory.

2025 Topps Allen and Ginter Light The Night Cape Florida Lighthouse Mini Insert | Beckett

Autographs/Relics

Autographs and relics can be found, and they will vary in rarity. At the time of writing, it is not known who all will have relics and autographs in the product, but one major preview image was shared: an autographed lineup card of Cal Raleigh. These were also featured in last year's release, and they are 1/1s. With the season that Raleigh is having, this card could be in high demand.

2025 Topps Allen and Ginter Cal Raleigh Autographed Lineup Card | Beckett

2025 Topps Allen and Ginter looks to be a release that will excite collectors, and it contains a variety of both Baseball and non-Baseball themed cards. Autographs and relics will be the main chase, with limited autographed lineup cards to be found in packs. The pre-order for Allen and Ginter will take place on November 3rd on the Topps website.

