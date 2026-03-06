2025 Panini WNBA One and One FOTL: Caitlin Clark, Autographs, & Rare Inserts

Fans of the WNBA hobby will finally be getting a new release on March 5th, as a product will be debuting for the very first time with the licensing. 2025 Panini WNBA One and One will be a high end offering that gives collectors the chance to pull autographs and relics of some of the top players in the league, along with some rare inserts. While this product has been offered in other sports before, the anticipation is certainly building around it in this instance.

Here is what collectors need to know about the new release.

Hobby Box Breakdown of 2025 WNBA One and One 1st Off the Line

Hobby boxes of 2025 WNBA One and One will only contain two cards, playing off of the product name. On average, boxes will contain one autograph and one base card, parallel, insert, or relic. The cards themselves are of a premium quality, which some collectors will be naturally interested in. 1st Off the Line (FOTL) boxes will contain an exclusive Pink Autograph that will be numbered /5 or less. The FOTL boxes will be up for grabs on the Panini website in a dutch auction on March 5th, starting at 12 PM EST. Boxes will start at $1,500, and will lower every five minutes until the product is sold out. The lowest price a box could hit is $300.

2025 Panini WNBA One and One Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Collectors Can Look for Autographs and Relics of Key Players

The main chase in the product will be autographs of the top players in the WNBA. A preview image was shared of a Caitlin Clark autograph from the Sneaker Spotlight subset. The card has a photo of Clark shooting a shot, along with a close up image of the sneakers she wears for games. The bottom of the card then has her autograph. While a checklist is not known at the time of writing, other confirmed signers include names such as A'ja Wilson and Maya Moore.

2025 Panini WNBA One and One Caitlin Clark Sneaker Spotlight Autograph | Checklist Insider

Collectors do have the chance to pull one relic card per box, including cards that feature dual logowomen. These cards feature a good size patch that takes up half of the card. One example is a card that features Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. There have only been a few products that have included this type of relic offering in the past, so these cards could be one of the top chases in the product.

2025 Panini WNBA One and One Collier/Stewart Dual Logowoman | Checklist Insider

Fan Favorite Inserts Can Be Pulled of Top Rookies and Stars

Inserts will be included as a possible pull, including the ever popular Kaboom insert. Rookie Paige Bueckers is confirmed to be in the checklist for the subset, and it will be interesting to see how much traction these gain on the open market. They are very popular for other sports such as Football, so it would not be surprising to see high sales for some of the top names that appear in the checklist.

2025 Panini WNBA One and One Paige Bueckers Kaboom Insert | Checklist Insider

2025 Panini WNBA One and One FOTL will be releasing on March 5th. Collectors will have the chance to pull autographs of top names like Caitlin Clark, along with iconic inserts that feature key rookies from 2025. This will also be the first time that the One and One product hits the WNBA hobby, and collectors are ready to get their hands on some product. While it is a unique configuration, it does offer high end cards in an area of the hobby that does not see too many releases compared to other sports.